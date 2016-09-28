House Suspends Abdulmumin, Bars Him from Position of Responsibility

Damilola Oyedele in Abuja

The budget padding scandal rocking the House of Representatives took a different dimension wednesday when the lawmakers unanimously voted to suspend the former Chairman of the Committee on Appropriation, Hon. Jibrin Abdulmumin for 180 legislative days.

This translates to a suspension for a period not less than one year, as there are 181 legislative days in one year.

The period of suspension is also in the ‘first instance’ and therefore renewable.

Abdulmumin, before resumption, would be required to tender a formal written apology to the House.

Details shortly…