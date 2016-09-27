Nigerians Urge to embrace chang

Okon Baeery in UYO

The Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr Garba Abatori, has urged Nigerians to embrace the change agenda of the Federal Government as a way of life to move the the nation forward.

Abatori made the assertion yesterday in Nsit Atai local government area of Akwa Ibom state while declaring open a 5-Day National Retreat for the war Against Indiscipline (WAI) Brigade.

The theme of the retreat is; Repositioning for Effective Intelligence Gathering and National security.”

Abari, who was represented by the Director, Orientation and Behaviour Modification (OBM) in his office, Mr Musa Chantu, said that change campaign must be taken to wards in the country by the WAI brigade.

The director general said that the retreat was to re-launch the campaign from the bottom and move to all the wards in the country since it was launched in Abuja urging Nigerians to embrace the change begins with me in all facet of life.

“Change is what we need to imbibe to move forward. Everybody should take the message to their Local Government Areas and wards.

“We have to do things differently to achieve result. We must keep to order when we are in public place.

“Everybody should live by examples, we must change our life style, “ Abari said.

He said that it was time to begin a new Nigeria that every citizen would be proud of by ensuring discipline.

He urged the WAI brigade to be civil while taking the change message to nooks and crannies in the country.

In a remark, the National Commander WAI Brigade, Mr Mustapha Mohammed , said over 1150 participants across the 36 states of the federation including FCT, were gathered for the five day retreat.

He said that the men of WAI brigade during the retreat would be trained on how to take the message of change begins with me across to their communities.

He urged the participants to take the training serious to ensure the success of the campaign.

Earlier in his welcome remark, the state director of NOA, Dr Aniefiok Esetang, said the retreat was to ensure that men of the WAI brigade know the dos and don’ts concerning the change begin with me campaign.

He said that the WAI brigade had always help to restore discipline into our National life.

In his goodwill message, the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Atai HRM Edidem Akpan Udofia Ntuen, urged the Federal Government to take the change begin with me campaign to primary schools.

Ntuen, who was represented by Prince Eyo Udofia, suggested that the federal government should catch them young by including change begins with me into the school syllabus.

Other goodwill messages were received from military and para-military organizations across the country.