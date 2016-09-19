Gas Flaring: Activist Charges FG to Go Tough on IOCs

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Chairman of Kokodiagbene Community in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State, Comrade Sheriff Mulade, has urged the Federal Government to go tough on multinational oil companies over their refusal to end gas flaring in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

In a press statement in Warri, he claimed that the multinational oil companies were not ready to end gas flaring in the region and implored the Federal Government to compel them to adhere strictly to environmental best practices to save the environment.

The community leader who is also the National Coordinator, Centre for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ), lamented that the multinationals were just operating as if there was no law to regulate Their activities.

“It is amazing that justice is far from environmental offenders in Nigeria. President Muhammadu Buhari should take responsibility by addressingthis ugly menace in Nigeria.

“It is unfortunate that Multinational oil companies who obey and adhere strictly to environmental best practices internationally in their countries and other parts of the globe, refused to end gas flaring in the Niger Delta Region.

“But the Federal Government should stop romancing with Multinational Oil Companies and ensure that they do the needful now as far as ending gas flaring in the region is concerned”.he said.

Comrade Mulade, whose NGO, CEPEJ is preparing for the Africa Leadership And Security Summit, tagged Abuja 2016, slated for November 10,2016 at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Central Business District, FCT, Abuja also challenged the National Assembly to compel Multinational Oil Companies to end gas flaring now in the region.

In his words; “Our lawmakers should be up and doing with regards to the enforcement of the law on gas flaring. Those Multinational Oil Companies not ready to put an end to gas flaring must be sanctioned by the Government.

“The failure of multinational oil companies to adhere strictly to environmental best practices in the Niger Delta region coupled with unholy activities of pipe vandals and those stealing our oil are affecting the Niger Delta Region environment.”