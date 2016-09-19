Danjuma Wins LGAN Championship, Berths Uganda Open

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Rachael Danjuma from Jaji Golf Club, will headline the Uganda Ladies Open Championship next month following her victory at the Ladies Golfers Association of Nigeria (LGAN) Northern Zonal Championship held in Abuja over the weekend.

Danjuma shot 169 gross (78, 81) over 36 holes to beat Amina Wilfred by five strokes over the sun-baked GEJ Golf Club, Nigerian Air Force Base, Abuja.

The victory earned both ladies return flight tickets as Nigeria’s representatives to Kampala, where the Uganda Ladies Open will hold.

Maryam Abdulsalam from Kaduna Golf Club returned 180 for third position while Blessing Obaje from Otukpo wound up with 183 to place fourth.

About 88 lady golfers from the northern zone, featured and were joined by their teeming colleagues from the eastern zone as playing guests.

Zillah Dabbason from Kaduna Golf Club took honours in the nett category with 138, while Stella Musa from IBB Club, Abuja carded 141 nett to edge M. Dzaan from Makurdi Golf Club, on count back, for second position.

Adaugo Martins ensured a podium finish for the host club, on the back of her 71 which fetched her the Best Net victory in the 29-36 handicap flight category. Tina Udoh won the Veteran category with 178 nett over 36 holes.

The Inter-Club Matchplay Championship title went to Jaji Golf Club, Kaduna with a team score of 138 nett, while Otukpo Golf Club came second wth 149 nett.

The Chairman Board of Trustees, IBB International Golf and Country Club, Gen Ibrahim Haruna, performed the ceremonial tee off, while Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, was one of the gentlemen golfers that played as guests on the second day of the tournament.

Lalong, who plays as a 13-handicapper, lauded LPAN led by the Vice President, Northern Zone, Mrs Ekanem Ekwueme, for using golf as a tool of promoting national unity. The governor said he was always happy seeing ladies play the game of golf.

”I try to encourage ladies, even in my state to play golf. Plateau State plans to organise a golf academy that can train children and ladies. I want to see Nigeria produce female professional golfers that can compete with the best international players. We are on the verge of achieving that objective,” Lalong said.

