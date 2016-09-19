Boko Haram Kills 6 Civilians in Ambush of Military Escort

Three soldiers injured

Killings in Chibok not inside Church

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja

Boko Haram Terrorists on Monday afternoon ambushed a military escort in Borno State, killing three civilians and injuring three soldiers in the process.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sani Usman, said that suspected elements of the remnants of the terrorists who were foraging for food, ambushed troops of Operation Lafia Dole escorting commercial vehicles from Damboa to Maiduguri, at Sanda general area of

the State.

“Unfortunately, five civilians lost their lives in the incident and another died on the way to the hospital. Three soldiers also sustained injuries,” Usman stated.

He said that the wounded have been evacuated to Maiduguri.

Consequently, he said, another robust patrol team has been despatched to reinforce the troops, clear the general area and pursue the terrorists.

He stressed that the unfortunate incident has brought to the fore the need for more vigilance and cooperation amongst all.

He said: “We would like to assure the public that we would not allow this isolated incident to thwart the peace and security commuters enjoy along the route and all other opened routes in the North East.

“Troops are on the heels of the attackers and would not relent till they are apprehended or killed. Additional security measures have also been placed to avert reoccurrence.”

“In addition, the Theatre Command, Operation Lafiya Dole wishes to clarify that alleged suspected Boko Haram terrorists attack at Chibok is not correct,” Usman said.

He explained “what happened was that, two persons were murdered at Kwamjilari village, (which is over 30 kilometres from Chibok, and very close to Sambisa forest), by suspected remnants of Boko Haram terrorists looking for food.”

The Army Spokesman reiterated that the victims weren’t killed outside or near a church as being bandied around.

He stated that “the people from the said village are all in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Chibok”.

Usman said that those who went back to the village without authorization were moved back to Chibok two weeks ago, adding that “those killed went back on their own contrary to security advise”.

Nevertheless, he assured that a patrol team was sent from Chibok went to the village this morning.

He also noted that adequate measures would be taken to ensure no one go back to the village for now.