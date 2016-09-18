Sowoolu, Sports Journalist’s Jamz FM Ibadan Hits Airwaves

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

With the concept to bring to fore many of the long forgotten ageless traditional ethos in broadcasting, ace sports journalist, Femi Sowoolu’s multi-million naira FM station Jamz FM 101.1, is set to commence operation on September 23.

Speaking with THISDAY, Sowoolu who is the Managing Director/CEO, said the station located at Felele layout, off Ibadan-Iwo road expressway would serve as the hub of information dissemination, entertainment and

up-to-date developmental radio station with socially-driven qualities geared towards giving values to the listeners and advertisers alike.

According to him, “most existing radio stations do the same thing.

Ours will be the hub of information and urban contemporary radio station which can empower the people and at the same time, dish out quality programs for empowerment, charity, socially responsible

organization Schools and education generally, etc. It will be a corporate goals

number one station for jams music and time tested contents that will

be relevant to the community and advertisers, thereby giving values to

the listeners

“We have the right team on ground; we will break even within the shortest possible time because we have researched into what people are missing in the industry. We will be socially and professionally responsible to the needs of the people. Jamz FM is set to revolutionize the broadcast industry. Presently, our station,101.1FM is one of the most modern stations in the whole of Africa in terms of equipment, studio setting, manpower and content with 160,000 different

jams music.”

While stressing that the station would focus on all sports not just football alone, the veteran broadcaster also stressed that the station shall dwell much on youth-oriented music, sports and other empowerment programmes as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility to the people.

Sowoolu added, “we are on top of the 40 urban radio stations. We are targeted at youths but we will also bring up intellectual issues about up-to-date developmental programmes for the delight of our listeners.

We shall provide a whole lot of titbits, empowering issues and socially-driven programmes.”