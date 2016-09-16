Ki-moon, Peace Institute Urge Militants, Boko Haram to Observe 24 Hours’ Ceasefire

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

As Nigeria prepares to join the rest of the world in commemorating the 2016 United Nations (UN) International Day of Peace, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has said it would use the occasion to appeal to militants in the Niger Delta, and Boko Haram insurgents and all other aggrieved persons in the country to observe a twenty four hours’ ceasefire.

IPCR Director-General, Oshita Oshita, who disclosed this in Abuja during a chat with newsmen on the level of preparedness for the 2016 UN International Day of Peace, said the call forms part of the message of the UN Secretary General, Ban Ki Moon, in observance of the day.

He said, “The message is to all aggrieved persons, all conflict actors to cease fire for at least 24 hours and allow peace to prevail so that they can rethink the part they have taken. We want to draw attention of all conflict actors to say, let us come back to our senses. I think Nigeria should be at the forefront because we are currently being threatened by violence at all fronts”.

The IPCR boss added that part of activities lined up to create awareness for peace include a novelty match, peace walk and lecture. He explained that the UN in realizing the crucial role peace played in the socio-economic development of any nation chose the theme, “Sustainable Development Goals: Building Block for Peace