Military Averts Tragedy in Borno, Kills Female Suicide Bomber

Gunmen raid 8 Kaduna communities

Senator Iroegbu in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Nigerian military averted an impending tragedy on the eve of Eid-el-Kabir and succeded in killing a female suicide bomber at a security checkpoint while she was attempting to gain entrance into a cattle market in Borno State.

The security agencies were, however, not as vigilant in Kaduna State as one person was killed in yet another attack by gunmen on eight villages in Godogodo District of Jama’a Local Government Area of the state.

The Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Col. Sani Usman, in a statement, said that a suspected female suicide bomber was on Sunday evening, seen approaching a troops’ checkpoint located at Kara Cattle Market axis, Dikwa, towards Antul and Mukdala, Dikwa Local Government Area (LGA), Borno State.

Usman said that the suspect was challenged from afar by the vigilant duty sentry and that she refused to stop, claiming to be coming from Monguno to see her parents in Dikwa.

“Troops sensing the direction of approach was suspicious and abnormal, fired a shot at her and the gallant sentry was proven right as it turned out that she was carrying a Person Borne Improvised Explosive Device (PBIED), which exploded with a loud bang, killing her instantly and causing minor injury to two soldiers and a civilian JTF assisting them,” he stated.

Usman said that the injured soldiers and the civilian had been treated and have continued with their duties.

This incident, he noted, showed that there were a few remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists that are determined to carry out criminal acts to create panic and insecurity in some areas.

In a related development, Usman said: “There is also very reliable information that remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists now disguise or pretend to be mad men or women in order to gain access to some locations especially in Maiduguri.”

Against this backdrop, the Army spokesman warned members of the public to be wary of any seemingly mentally unstable or mad men or women found wandering and report same.

According to him, it is imperative for all to be more security conscious and vigilant especially during the Eid-el-Kabir festivities and public holidays.

“The public are further enjoined to report any suspicious persons or movement to the security agencies,” he added.

One person has been killed in yet another attack on eight villages in Godogodo District of Jama’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The attack came barely two days after two persons were reportedly shot dead in Golkofa village in the area.

The killings were allegedly perpetrated by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

There had been series of attacks on communities in the area leading to deaths and destruction of property. The latest attack, according to sources, took place on Thursday night.

The source claimed that eight villages were taken over by the rampaging herdsmen.

According to him, the affected villages included Ninte, Unguwan Anjo, Akwa’a, Gada Biyu, Andaha, Farin Ruwa and Ampani.

The source described how the villagers fled their homes following the attacks.

He added that the herdsmen broke into homes in the affected villages and looted the villagers’ property.

Narrating the incident, the source said: “After the killing of my uncle and another youth last Thursday, our chief said that we should all move out, since we do not know the extent of the next killings looking at what has happened to other villages.

“So everybody left. I moved to Gidan Waya with my family and many others are also here with us.

“This morning, Mr Audu Avegbak left Gidan Waya to take feeds to his animals that he left behind. The Fulani people were waiting for him. As soon as he came into his compound, they opened fire on him and killed him instantly.

“We got to know this through the Hausa people who escorted him to the village. Though they left with us to Gidan Waya, the Fulani always allow them to come and do their farm work and tend to their animals. It is the same in all the other villages that left. Everything we know going on in our villages, are through our Hausa people.

“After killing Avegbak, who was the Headmaster of Dangwa Primary School, the police came in. They engaged the herdsmen in a gun battle, but they escaped. None of them was apprehended.”

The spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Aliyu Usman, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), confirmed the incident.

Usman said: “The victim went to feed his animals and the gunmen killed him, but our men went after them. He was actually killed in the bush, not in the village.”