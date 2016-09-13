Many Displaced as Second Tremor Hits Kaduna in 24 Hours

Many residents of Sambang Dagi in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been displaced as a result of another earth tremor witnessed in the area in the early hours of monday.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after the first tremor was reported at Nok village about 20 kilometres away from Sambang.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the second vibration occurred around 4a.m yesterday, leaving shocked residents scampering for safety.

It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties.

Earlier, the state government had in a statement urged residents of the affected communities to remain calm.

The government last Sunday appealed for calm, and sympathised with the residents of Kwoi in Jaba Local Government Area, following the first tremor.

The government said in a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, that it had made a formal report to the appropriate authorities to investigate the development.

The statement said el-Rufai had notified the geological and emergency agencies of the incident.

“The governor sympathises with the people in the Kwoi area over the reported earth tremor,” the statement said.

“He has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to mobilise to the area and comfort the citizens.

“The National Geological Agency has also been notified, and has been invited to investigate the tremor in the Kwoi area and provide appropriate guidance.

“The Kaduna State Government is receiving updates from the area and relevant government agencies have been directed to take steps to comfort the residents and to assuage their uneasiness as they come to terms with an unusual event.

“The state government wishes to appeal for calm, and urges everyone not to spread unverified information, or create panic,” the statement said.

The first incident, which occurred at about 1p.m., shook the community and created panic among the people.