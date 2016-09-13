Many Displaced as Second Tremor Hits Kaduna in 24 Hours

7
15038

Many residents of Sambang Dagi in Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State have been displaced as a result of another earth tremor witnessed in the area in the early hours of monday.

The incident occurred barely 24 hours after the first tremor was reported at Nok village about 20 kilometres away from Sambang.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the second vibration occurred around 4a.m yesterday, leaving shocked residents scampering for safety.

It was not immediately clear whether there were casualties.

Earlier, the state government had in a statement urged residents of the affected communities to remain calm.

The government last Sunday appealed for calm, and sympathised with the residents of Kwoi in Jaba Local Government Area, following the first tremor.

The government said in a statement signed by Samuel Aruwan, the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the State Governor Nasir el-Rufai, that it had made a formal report to the appropriate authorities to investigate the development.

The statement said el-Rufai had notified the geological and emergency agencies of the incident.
“The governor sympathises with the people in the Kwoi area over the reported earth tremor,” the statement said.

“He has directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to mobilise to the area and comfort the citizens.

“The National Geological Agency has also been notified, and has been invited to investigate the tremor in the Kwoi area and provide appropriate guidance.

“The Kaduna State Government is receiving updates from the area and relevant government agencies have been directed to take steps to comfort the residents and to assuage their uneasiness as they come to terms with an unusual event.

“The state government wishes to appeal for calm, and urges everyone not to spread unverified information, or create panic,” the statement said.

The first incident, which occurred at about 1p.m., shook the community and created panic among the people.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Michael-Ikem Okonkwo

    Australian mining firm at work with their technology..Can the govt be sincere and explain to the masses not to panic as More tremors will be coming hitting the region days ahead.

  • CHINASA NWACHUKU

    is the issue just comforting the people affected? or should government be investigating the causes? na wa for this our government. until earthquakes are rife before we will take proactive steps?

  • okenwa

    Our Lord Jesus Christ will fight his fight against those who banned spread of gospel in kaduna state.

  • par2002la

    Fellow Nigerians,
    Within 24 hrs, subsequent tremors in kaduna state.The third will be earthquake in the state house. Mr governor Nasir el-Rufai challenage the man of God Aposle Suleman Johnson vis vis God Almighty. We nigerians put our ear to ground till the end of this year.
    Wonders will not stop !, Mr.president buhari and his party members APC hands are stained with blood. God have turn His back against nigeria, The economy will move from recession to worst.
    Nigeria is on curse from God Almighty because of sins of buhari The economy of nigeria will fall at geometrical rate to the lowest level.
    No human knowledge, hypotensis,,theories and even laws will obey economic problems of nigeria. Nigeria problems is not economy but buhari and his mafias members.
    Until bahuri and those mafias leaves ,nigeria economy will not have rest. It is similar to when the Isrealites demanded for a king for themselves foresake that of God.They suffered.
    MADRID SPAIN

    • Apostel

      I guess, the sun is too much in Spain, please don’t wait and consult a doctor.

  • Emmanuel

    Scientifically, this is just a wake up call.a micro inch movement of earth crust has created such magnitude of impact in Kaduna. My take, Nigeria Geo scientist need quick visit to kaduna and its environs, install detecting equipment to measure and alert future troubles. Those equipment are not too expensive because they care affordable. Again, the Gov need to go on his kneels and beg God forgiveness, its between him and God,he knows his hearts not right and too many souls are crying because of his decisions. If he likes he can ignore this two advise. A stitch in time……

  • Emmanuel

    Scientifically, this is just a wake up call.a micro inch movement of
    earth crust has created such magnitude of impact in Kaduna. My take,
    Nigeria Geo scientist need quick visit to kaduna and its environs,
    install detecting equipment to measure and alert future troubles. Those
    equipment are not too expensive because they care affordable. Again, the
    Gov need to go on his kneels and beg God forgiveness, its between him
    and God,he knows his hearts not right and too many souls are crying
    because of his decisions. If he likes he can ignore this two advise. A
    stitch in time…