Father Tells Stella Oduah to Return Late Son’s Body for Proper Burial

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ex-husband of Senator Stella Oduah,  Lt-Col. Satchie Emmanuel Etoromi (rtd.) pleaded on Wednesday with the ex-Aviation Minister to return the body of his late son,  Maxwell Chinedu Toritseju Etoromi, for proper burial in Warri,  Delta State.

Cief Etoromi, who spoke with journalists in Warri shortly after sending a powerful delegation to his royal majesty, Igwe D. O. Oduah, the Igwe of Akili Ozizor, Ogbaru in Anambra State, expressed sadness over the death of his son and how he was treated by the Senator.

In his letter to the royal father titled, “Appeal To Intercede to Ensure Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah Brings My Son,  Maxwell Chinedu Obiechina Wereyesigha Toritseju Etoromi To Me In Warri For Burial,” the bereaved father said he read about the death of their 28 years old son in the newspapers without being informed by his ex-wife.

“His Royal Highness Igwe Oduah 1 betrothed Stella Oduah to me on 18th November 1984 in Akili Ozizor. We married on the 16th of December 1984 in His Highness`s Palace in Akili Ozizor. After the payment of dowry and exchange of gifts, we were taken to Nde-Mili where we performed the final rites.

“I am surprised to see in the internet stories that my son Maxwell Omabuwa Temisanre Obiechina Wereyesigha Toritseju Chinedu Etoromi who Stella delivered for us on 14th March 1988 at 05.00 hour in St Mary`s Hospital Ugboroke Warri is dead”, the bereaved father said in the letter.

He alleged that up till now, his enstranged wife had not contacted him on the death of their son only for her to commence preparation to bury him last Friday in her home town.

“Up till now Stella has not told me my son died in her custody. There is rumour that my son will be buried in Akili Ozizor. That is not acceptable at all. My son must be brought to me in Warri for internment”, he lamented.

In the letter which was copied to  Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, The Arch-Bishop of Onitsha, and the Parish Priest, Father, Donald Uzoh of Sacred Heart Parish, the bereaved father insisted that his late son must be returned for proper burial in his father’s place.

Chief Etoromi explained to the monarch that the stories needed not be told now,  but his grief at Omabuwa`s transition was too much to bear, hence he is is reacting this way.

It would be recalled that Akili Ozizor,the quiet country home of Nigeria’s former Aviation minister and presently the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial Zone,Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah, last Monday witnessed an unusual heavy vehicular and human movement when sympathisers,friends and dignitaries from across Anambra state rallied for vigil mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of late master Maxwell Chinedu, son of Senator Oduah who died last Friday at the age of 28.

  • Milito

    At the risk of sounding controversial , I must state that this is very disgusting. While I think Stella should have respected the African culture by informing the paternal home about the demise of the boy and also pursuing the performance of the funeral in his paternal home; I must also be quick to remind this chief that biological paternity does not actually bequeath you the right of fatherhood but all men must claim that by taking up the responsibilities associated with raising a child.
    Chief should have used this same vigor to pursue the custody of the boy as well as the parenting involved while the boy was alive . Why all this now? I guess he is also irresponsible and should let Stella and the late soul be…

    • John Akasike

      Plzzzzzzzz do not judge until you know the facts and the circumstances.

    • Milito, this statement of yours is most reckless and that it is made in the public space is most shameful. Are you a member of that family? No matter the jargon, is it proper for the mother to go ahead and bury a dead child without the fathers consent even when the father is alive? For the father to ask for his child now living or dead and the chronology of marriage shows that he had always wanted his child but the mother had been shielding him from the father. A woman that was married in complete and full marital rites can never in the African setting assume such role except she is a woman man, even at that she will not find it easy if her own family push her to take those steps .

      • Milito

        Deacon, I am not making a case for Stella but you cant also be sounding as if you are privy to the details of the family divorce by saying about chronology of marriage…
        I repeat , it was wrong for Stella to have done that but I also think it was most irresponsible of a father to have kept quiet about his sons ownership while he was alive and chose now to fight this fight…
        I repeat that Fathers must be responsible and not hinge on biological paternity alone to claim ownership of a child. I see many of such around and its heart rending!