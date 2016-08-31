Father Tells Stella Oduah to Return Late Son’s Body for Proper Burial

By Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Ex-husband of Senator Stella Oduah, Lt-Col. Satchie Emmanuel Etoromi (rtd.) pleaded on Wednesday with the ex-Aviation Minister to return the body of his late son, Maxwell Chinedu Toritseju Etoromi, for proper burial in Warri, Delta State.

Cief Etoromi, who spoke with journalists in Warri shortly after sending a powerful delegation to his royal majesty, Igwe D. O. Oduah, the Igwe of Akili Ozizor, Ogbaru in Anambra State, expressed sadness over the death of his son and how he was treated by the Senator.

In his letter to the royal father titled, “Appeal To Intercede to Ensure Senator Stella Adaeze Oduah Brings My Son, Maxwell Chinedu Obiechina Wereyesigha Toritseju Etoromi To Me In Warri For Burial,” the bereaved father said he read about the death of their 28 years old son in the newspapers without being informed by his ex-wife.

“His Royal Highness Igwe Oduah 1 betrothed Stella Oduah to me on 18th November 1984 in Akili Ozizor. We married on the 16th of December 1984 in His Highness`s Palace in Akili Ozizor. After the payment of dowry and exchange of gifts, we were taken to Nde-Mili where we performed the final rites.

“I am surprised to see in the internet stories that my son Maxwell Omabuwa Temisanre Obiechina Wereyesigha Toritseju Chinedu Etoromi who Stella delivered for us on 14th March 1988 at 05.00 hour in St Mary`s Hospital Ugboroke Warri is dead”, the bereaved father said in the letter.

He alleged that up till now, his enstranged wife had not contacted him on the death of their son only for her to commence preparation to bury him last Friday in her home town.

“Up till now Stella has not told me my son died in her custody. There is rumour that my son will be buried in Akili Ozizor. That is not acceptable at all. My son must be brought to me in Warri for internment”, he lamented.

In the letter which was copied to Most Reverend Valerian Okeke, The Arch-Bishop of Onitsha, and the Parish Priest, Father, Donald Uzoh of Sacred Heart Parish, the bereaved father insisted that his late son must be returned for proper burial in his father’s place.

Chief Etoromi explained to the monarch that the stories needed not be told now, but his grief at Omabuwa`s transition was too much to bear, hence he is is reacting this way.

It would be recalled that Akili Ozizor,the quiet country home of Nigeria’s former Aviation minister and presently the Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial Zone,Princess Stella Adaeze Oduah, last Monday witnessed an unusual heavy vehicular and human movement when sympathisers,friends and dignitaries from across Anambra state rallied for vigil mass for the peaceful repose of the soul of late master Maxwell Chinedu, son of Senator Oduah who died last Friday at the age of 28.