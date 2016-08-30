Urhobo Militant Group Mocks Military, Launches “Operation Crocodile Tears”

*Claims to have blown up major pipeline in Delta

By Sylvester Idowu

An Urhobo militant group, Niger Delta Greenland Justice Movement (NDGJM), on Tuesday dared the ongoing military operation code-named “Exercise Crocodile Smiles” by launching its own counterforce, “Operation Crocodile Tears”.

To demonstrate its seriousness, the group claimed responsibility for breaching an Ogor-Oteri major delivery line, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company and Shorelines Petroleum in Delta state.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, Aldo Agbalaja, claimed the attack took place at about 3.00 hours, saying it was executed by its Uproot Team B.

It said the attack on the oil facility was also to launch “Operation Crocodile Tears” since the military had launched “Operation Crocodile Smile” to supposedly worsen the Niger Delta crisis.

“The Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate will no longer sit quietly watching the endless harassment of our people in various parts of the region by the Nigerian military”, it stated.

THISDAY checks however revealed that the said trunlines had not been put into use for a long time now and could not create any adverse effect on the economy.

The Urhobo militant group said it had had once warned against the victimization and harassment of defenseless people of the region, especially in the creeks, but rather than heed, the Nigerian military has increased its presence and made life more difficult for the people.

“They are now killing our people on the basis of mere suspicion, this cannot continue. With the launch of their ‘Operation Crocodile Smile’, the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate is also serving a notice on the commencement of our ‘Operation Crocodile Tears.’

“It shall from now on be an eye for an eye; for every military atrocity carried out in the creeks and hinterland of the Niger Delta, the Nigerian armed forces will have the Niger Delta Greenland Justice Mandate to contend with.

“To this end, we are alerting all those working in the UQCC/UPS Erhomukokwarien in Ughelli, Eriemu Pigging Manifold in Agbarha, Otorogun Gas Plant, Olomoro Flow Station, Warri Refinery, Port Harcourt Refinery, Eleme, OB-OB and Obite gas plants in Omoku to evacuate because what is coming to those facilities are beyond what anybody has seen before.

“We do not want innocent blood being spilled, therefore, we advise all indigenes living in the vicinities of the facilities to relocate for the time being.

“The world should, however, note that the bloodbath that is about to commence in our already beaten, battered, squeezed and impoverished homeland, the Niger Delta. It is all the baby of the Nigerian government; they are the people, who are in one breath preaching resolution through dialogue and also breathing bullets and bombs on a troubled, but trusting people.

“Hold the Nigerian President responsible for the genocide that his armed forces is about to unleash on our people,” it said.