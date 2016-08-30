Osinbajo: FG Will Set Up Technology Hubs in All Geographical Zones

* Targets 400,000 youths for ICT training

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

In recognition of the role of innovation and technology in national economic growth, the Federal Government has said it will establish technology hubs across the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday at the flag-off ceremony of Google Digital Training for Youth Empowerment with the theme “Diversifying Nigerian Economy: Enabling Youths through Digital Skills Training”.

He also announced that 400,000 youths would be trained in partnership with Google.

According to him, in partnership with several major technology companies, two super hubs will be established in Lagos and Abuja and six regional hubs in the six geo-political zones.

He said the hubs would be fully resourced with infrastructure and capacity building tools.

He said: “Each hub will be designed to produce relevant innovative technology, solutions to a wide range of business, commercial and government problems. For example, alternative energy solutions, creative technology, public services delivery in health, education and government processes, import substitution etc.

“Several major technology companies are partnering with us in the provision of infrastructure and opportunity in the hubs.

Also starting this year, we have budgeted for the training of 65,000 young Nigerians in hardware and soft ware services and more sophisticated software hardware such as animation. This would mean that we would be building more local capacity to build, assemble hardware and to write innovative programmes.

“We will also be focusing on technology for media and entertainment.

“We intend to create a reservoir of human capacity in technology that can be exported internationally”.

Osinbajo, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event, said ‎Nigeria could lead India as a market for technology and innovation talent.

According to him, the present administration has launched a special initiative on innovative technology and start ups and presentation of prospective participants have already been done in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.