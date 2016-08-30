Nigerians Would Have Become Refugees Under PDP, Says APC

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

A Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, has said that the present state of affairs in the country would have become worse if the Peoples Democratic Party had remained in power.

He said that there is presently an active thinking going on within the government circles aimed at getting Nigerians more involved in the process of governance.

He said that as far as managing the economy is concerned, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, remains one of the best hands to coordinate the strategies needed to turn things around.

Speaking in an interview with journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, Oni said that APC-led administration has been overwhelmed by the expectations of Nigerians who are almost asking the government to do everything including the impossible to turn around the economy.

According to the party chieftain, the country would have faced more difficult times if the PDP had not been voted out of office, adding that with the level of impunity and bastardization of the economy, the people would have become refugees in their country.

“The reality on ground is that if the previous government were in power by now Nigeria would have virtually packed up. Maybe many of us would be refugees by now. So it is very easy not to remember where we are coming from. Yes, we are elected to do the impossible, we will do our own best. I just want to plead that people should give us more realistic expectation,” he said.

Oni said that APC met an economy that was trumatized by a government whose only agenda was to win another round.