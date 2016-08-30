Attacks: Enugu Police Nab Herdsman with AK 47 Rifle

By Christopher Isiguzo

A 20-year old suspected Fulani herdsman, Ibrahim Adamumale from Nasarawa state, was on Tuesday nabbed by operatives of the Enugu state police command for allegedly being in possession of an AK 47 rifle with 24 rounds of live ammunition.

The arrest of the suspect came three days after the command equally arrested another 20- year old Umaru Isah from Gusau, Zamfara State, suspected to be one of the herdsmen that attacked and killed a Catholic seminarian, Lazarus Nwafor, and injured four others, including a pregnant woman.

That attack had taken place at the Ndiagu Attakwu-Akagbeugwu community in Nkanu West local government area of Enugu state in the early hours of Thursday last week.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, the police command said Adamumale was arrested in Affa Udi Local Government Area of the state on Monday evening. Upon interrogation, he claimed to be from Nassarawa State but lives at Hausa quarters, 9th Mile.

“He claimed to be a herdsman with some cows at Affa Udi bush. He was nabbed by the combined efforts of the police and the members of the public from Affa acting on a tip-off. It was further gathered that before he was nabbed, the suspect had expended about six shots in the air to evade being apprehended but fell to the superior effort of the police and members of the public who had gathered information about the suspect’s antecedents in relation to bearing of sophisticated weapon within Affa axis and its environs.

“The suspect is now helping the police in their investigations in relation to how he came about the rifle,” Amaraizu noted