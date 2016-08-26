Again, Herdsmen Invade Enugu Community, Kill Catholic Seminarian

20
5329
  •  We’ll no longer tolerate this heartless killings, says Ugwuanyi

Christopher Isiguzo and Gideon Arinze in Enugu
Suspected Fulani herdsmen in the early hours of on Thursday invaded the sleepy Ndiagu Attakwu Akegbe-Ugwu community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State, killing a Catholic seminarian, Lazarus Okafor, and injuring four others, including a pregnant woman.

The suspected herders were said to have invaded the Ogbodo Nwarum family compound in the community at about 2 a.m. and wreaked havoc on the entire household.

While the seminarian had severe machete cuts which led to his death, the four others — the landlord of the house Ogbodo Nwarum, his aged mother, pregnant wife and son — had their bowels ripped open by the herders who left them gasping for life.

The state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, however, warned that the state would no longer tolerate the mindless killings by the suspected herdsmen, directing the security operatives to ensure that those who were involved in the dastardly act were fished out and made to face the full weight of the law.

The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Greg Ugwu, and the council chairman, Afam Okereke, said the attackers gained access into the building through the ceiling from where they jumped into the house and unbolted the panel door.

“We heard that the herdsmen had visited the area on Wednesday with their cows and were destroying the garden within the family compound but the elderly woman had to sound the local gong to alert the neighbourhood which made the herdsmen to flee the area warning however that they would return.

“By 2 a.m, they returned and made sure they attacked everybody in the house. They had initially left deep cuts on the man of the house and ripped the bowels of the women including the pregnant woman to the point that their intestines gushed out. It was at that point that the seminarian who just graduated from the seminary, Spiritan International School of Theology, Atakwu and returned the previous day from school after graduation came out from his room to find out what was happening and unfortunately, they used their matchete on him and he bled to death,” the royal father narrated.

The incident left the entire community in tears as the four injured persons were rushed to the Mother of Christ Hospital and the ESUT Teaching Hospital as at the time of filing this report.
Speaking when he paid a visit to the community yesterday morning to assess the situation and possibly prevail on the people not to engage in any form of reprisal, the governor condemned the act in its entirety, insisting that the wanton destruction of lives would no longer be tolerated.

The governor, who also led a team of security operatives to the Fulani settlement located at the forest near the community but without sighting any of the herders who obviously had fled the area with their families for fear of a reprisal, immediately summoned an emergency meeting of the Fulani community in the state and security operatives.

While lamenting that the latest attack was coming a few days after the Judicial Panel of Inquiry that looked into the immediate and remote causes of the April 25 attack on Ukpabi Nimbo community in Uzo-Uwani council where about 48 persons were killed had submitted an interim report, the governor said he would not rest until the perpetrators were caught.

The governor, who was accompanied on the visit by the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Rt. Rev. Calistus Onaga, the Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), and other top government functionaries, promised to take care of the hospital bills of those receiving treatment at the hospitals.

“I have already summoned security meeting this afternoon of Fulani community and the security agencies in Enugu State to review the situation and determine the appropriate actions to be taken. It is indeed unfortunate that this incident is coming just days after the commission of inquiry into the killings at Nimbo submitted an interim report and is about to complete its assignment,” he said.

While sympathising with the family of the deceased who hails from Imo State but lived in the community before his gruesome murder and the wounded, the governor said his administration would continue to protect lives and property, noting that anybody found to be undermining the security of the state would be made to face the law.

Meanwhile, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has condemned, in strong terms, the dawn attack by suspected herdsmen on Attakwu, Akagbe Ugwu community, Enugu State, which left a Catholic seminarian dead and four others injured.

This was even as he commended the state governor and security agencies for their gallantry in busting the robbery attack on Independence Layout, Enugu on Wednesday.

Ekweremadu said the incessant attacks on parts of the country by suspected herdsmen posed a grave threat to the peace, security, and economy of the country. He called on the federal government to take decisive steps to put a full stop to the ugly incidents.

He said: “This is another heartbreak, not only for Enugu State, but the nation in general; and whatever evil forces are behind these reprehensible acts certainly do not wish the country well. It must not be condoned.

“The primary objective of government is the welfare and security of the citizens. The federal government must take decisive steps to put a full stop to this wanton destruction of lives and property; and the security agencies must do everything humanly possible to ensure that the perpetrators of this act of wickedness in Akagbe-Ugwu do not go unpunished.”
The Deputy President of the Senate condoled with the affected community and prayed for the peaceful repose of the dead.

On the thwarted robbery attack on Enugu, Ekweremadu commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his demonstration of courage and concern as the chief security officer of the state by physically rallying security forces to the robbery scene to ensure that it was foiled and the suspects arrested.
“Enugu is a peaceful place, and I salute the gallantry and efforts of Governor Ugwuanyi and the security agencies to ensure that it remains so,” he stressed.

  • josvinco

    Where are the “Biafran ” noise makers ? This is not the first time these killings are happening.. If the Fulani herdsmen can now carry AK-47 instead of a rearing stick unhindered by the security forces, our people should arm themselves and defend their territories with every available means.

    • Life

      You ask a stupid question if they are not cowards they should not attack when people are sleeping and run away, they should attack and stay then you will see the Biafrans. they are coming to the west soon are there no churches in the west? anyway i know you guys just one threat from them and you all will convert to Islam.

  • Rick Eson

    Boko Haram could be using herdsman as a cover to continue their evil goal.

  • Okwy

    Igwuanyi should resign for a more competent governor.

    • mukaro

      You are a fool. This is the most stupid comment of the century borne out of political
      interest and pull him down syndrome. Not even in Benue State where
      herdsmen have killed over 1,500 or in Kaduna where the herdsmen have
      continually killed in hundreds IN Southern Kaduna or Zamfara, Plateau,
      Nasarawa where herdsmen killings have become a past time have we heard
      this kind of stupid comment. What did you expect the governor to do?
      Take extrajudicial steps by arming civilians, and your likes will be the
      first to file charges against him at the International Criminal Court? I won’t call you what we call your likes in Benin.

      • Marcus Ijele

        We are from those areas. We took exception to those absurd things happening there. We have no part,relation neither in language nor in culture to share with them in those things, though the happenings are unfortunate, but that does not mean we should accommodate that. Can you you submit yourself to be a victim just because there were victims in Kaduna, Benue–etc?

  • bbr
    • mukaro

      You are wise.

  • The so called governor of Enugu state will certainly set up another judiciary enquiry, while the Fulanis are killing his people daily. He should be ignored and let the people rise against those devil incarnates that are now killing people since the inception of the epileptic government of Buhari. Are the Ibo politicians equally playing politics with the lives of their peoples?

    • mukaro

      It is clear you’re writing from the moon. If you were living in this country since May last year, you would have been wiser and reasoned beyond the ordinary.

  • steve samuel

    This governor Ugwuanyi is the most coward, incompetent and stupid governor of all time! Soon he will fly to Abuja to bow and put a smiling face while greeting Buhari, as if everything is ok.

  • Marcus Ijele

    This is what happens to people that chose a weakling as a Leader. It is always ”we will no longer tolerate” and yet he is dinning and winning the murderers of his people. What is wrong in making a defitive statement”All Herdsmen in Enugu State should leave within twenty four hours”. This protruded bellied Governor Ifaeanyi is a disgrace to the Igbos. If this efulefu had done what Fayose did in Ekitit,this ugly incident would never have happened again. No hersdman will dare touch Ekiti person as long as Fayose is the Governor. What ever other things wrong he may have done, for standing up against the enemies and murderers of his people, he is the best Governor in Nigeria today. He is the man that can tell the devil Fulanis that they can not come to his house and defecate on the floor without being challenge with the strongest word and resistance. We have stupidly elected a Governor who renews his coven and cult with the blood of his subjects. Let Ifeanyi prove he is not an accomplice in this dastard acts of Fulani Herdsmen. What did he go to do in Abuja while his people were mourning the pogrom from the Fulanis? How can you chose to negotiate on the table of your enemy who did not in any way hide his ill feelings against you? How can you ask the Satan to stop his demons from attacking your children? Ifeanyi has succeeded again in collaborated with Buhari and his foot soldiers in spilling the blood of Biafran Families. Can Ifeanyi give a strong steer this time? Would he come out sweet statements that can neither heal the injured nor bring back the life of the murdered? Will he at this time let the North know that the Igbos strongly believe in ”He who comes to my house should not kill me whilst when he is going, he will not have a hunch back”? The die is cast. State House of Assembly in Enugu, Enugu State Reps and Senators in the National House, we are waiting for you. Fayose said he took the oath of protecting his people as a Governor and that he must do, did Ifeanyi swer to the same oath from the same constitution? There is a clandestine war in Enugu State, the Governor as Head of the Security and commander in chief has a duty. It is now a do or die. If Ifeanyi fails to order the exit of these criminals, then, there can be no doubt that he has a filthy gain from the actions of Buhari’s men.

    • steve samuel

      Good talk!

    • mukaro

      You are an animal for making such reckless statements. Who knows, maybe, it is your likes that are working with some renegade terrorists masquerading as herdsmen to wreck havocs in the state to run the Governor down and make him unpopular ahead of 2019. How else does one interpret your idiotic comments here. Someone like should know where a Governor’s powers start and end in the Nigerian Federation. Go and marry your constitution, Fool

      • Marcus Ijele

        You deserve pity. By the time your father and mother are killed, if they are still alive, or by the time you have any part of your body chopped off, you will come back to lick your spit. Can you hear yourself? Perhaps, you are gaining from this infamous cats,but your gain will soon turn to pain. If the Governor knows his job, he should have done something that would have made your partners in crime to stop their madness. You are talking about Governor’s limit of powers, good and fine, I shall not observe any limitation in defending my self and my people in the face of one whose mission is to kill and destroy. You are yet to convince us that you and the weakling Governor do not have gains in this matter. Tell me if his power is inferior to that of Fayose who ordered that any herdsmen seen on the street of Ekiti grazing should be made to answer for that infraction? Tell me if Ugwuanyi’s authority as a Governor is inferior to that of Fayose. I have all the nasty words I could have used on you and your pot bellied Ugwuanyi at my command, but i see you are demented in the brain. I am an Nkanu man from Enugu State. I have a stake in the things of Enugu. Can you tell us in this forum where you came from or are you one of those opportunists in Government House whose contribution is to align with our foes and reduce our dignity? Be bold enough to tell us where you are from. I am not the one running the Governor down as he is down already. A Governor whose domain is daily invaded by criminals and he is unable to find solution is less than a beast, because beasts defend themselves and their little ones when there is danger. Even hen goes far to expose herself in covering her chicks. I said I will not curse you because if I do, you will never be able to recover because you can not see me to revert it. The tears of the bereaved, wounded and injured meant nothing to you? Oh! God have Mercy on you.

  • Mystic mallam

    Another innocent life lost to barbaric cattlemen and cow hands, and the governments, federal and state, unable or unwilling to stop the carnage. I understand the rage of those who blame the hapless governor in Enugu, but I do not agree with their urging the poor governor to deal with a matter that the constitution we run has stripped him of the power and means to do. They recommend the Fayose threat or ban for Governor Ifeanyi. Sorry, they are wrong. There’s this wise saying of our elders about the rat and the lizard both beaten by the rain, the rat is drenched and sick for days, but the lizard’s skin dries quickly and it goes about its business. Think deeply about it, what Fayose can get away with Ifeanyi can’t even contemplate. If Ifeanyi bans Fulani herdsmen from Enugu, they will ignore and disgrace him. What then will he do, create his own police or army to enforce his order? The buck lies with Buhari who has both the power and means to stop his kinsmen murdering others, but has shown incomprehensible reluctance to do so. It all takes us back to the debate for restructuring so that Governor Ifeanyi can have his own police to protect his people.

    • peace

      Those calling for the head of the governor might not be completely right, but that the governor can do better is a certainty. Atleast ban the movement of cows and their herdsmen within Enugu. Do you know that akebge ugwu is already part of enugu city, less than 10 kilometres from the government house . Most of the youths from these area ( akegbe ugwu, amechi, ugwu aji etc ) are already armed due to infightings over lands ( as the city have encroached unto these towns , piece of land is now hotcake and everybody is defending his own the way he can ) so If the government fails to do something, the youths might turn their arms against hausa individuals within their vicinity. And i can guarantee you that they are many hausa settlers around this area.
      So the least the governor can do is to ban grazing of cows so that people going about their other businesses can live together in peace.

      • Mystic mallam

        I do not live in, or know Enugu well; so thanks Peace, for educating me on the dynamics of land economy in Enugu. Quite interesting. Aside that, you seem to be making the same point as me – to avoid blood bath and preserve the peace. The Gov. may be doing more harm than good if he places a ban that the herdsmen will confidently ignore because the police command in Enugu will not enforce it, thereby exposing him to ridicule, which in turn might incite those armed young men you refer to, to try to take the law into their own hands to enforce the gov’s ban and save his face. You can then imagine what will follow, with a trigger-happy army and police, always on the ready “to crush another Igbo rebellion”. What do you think, Peace?

    • mukaro

      Don’t mind some educated illitrates. It appears to me that most Nigerians, even the educated, don’t read their constitutions. They are only good at running their mouths. Empty vessels.

      • Marcus Ijele

        I still ask you,does the constitution guiding Ekiti State different from the one guiding your laughing jackass Gvernor?