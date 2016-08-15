Beloxxi Industries Limited Closes $80m Equity Investment Deal

In an ambitious expansion bid, Beloxxi Industries Limited has closed a whopping $80million equity investment deal with a consortium of international private equity firms and German Development Bank (KFW-DEG).

According to a statement by the company’s President/CEO, Obi Ezeude, the minority equity sales deal was consummated on August 1, 2016 with all the funds fully disbursed.

Unveiling 8 Miles (London), African Capital Alliance (ACA) (Nigeria) and KFW DEG Bank, Germany as the faces behind the international consortium acquiring the minority equity for five years, Ezeude said the transaction came on stream after six months of intense due diligence and legal negotiations that was concluded on July 1, 2016.

“With this Equity Investment, we will expand our current operations from five production lines to about 10 production lines,” he said, adding: “That will increase our capacity from 40,000 metric tonnes to 100,000 metric tonnes of Beloxxi Cream Crackers per year.”
He said the expansion, which will make the company the largest producer of Beloxxi Cream Crackers in Nigeria and sub-Sahara Africa, would increase its staff strength from 2,500 to 6,000.

“This is a landmark transaction that demonstrates the capacity for growth in the manufacturing sector in Nigeria. The investment will further increase the capacity of Beloxxi Industries and enable it explore the export market accessing the much needed foreign exchange whilst maximising the potential for growth in Nigeria,” Ezeude said.

  • baba

    This is the type of news we need to hear in Nigeria, of business people expanding their manufacturing capacities to take advantage of the market instead of importing products we ordinarily can produce here into the country. Well done Beloxxi, congratulations.

    • Segun Abiodun

      These Ibos again ?
      Even in difficult times they excel.
      There is something special about this ethnic nationality.
      80 million USD? That is a significant sum .
      Congratulations

      • ifeanyi victor

        There is a thin line between manufacturing and heavy importation which igbos do.
        Igbos have most indigenous manufacturing industries in nigeria and a significant number of industries in gun state.

  • Ogugua Enoch

    Good news. However, it will be better to consider expanding to Anambra State and possibly Uke town. We like Innoson.

  • NinjaK

    I smell a rat here!

  • PiusO

    Thanks for this good news!

  • kadibia

    You can’t help hut love the Nigerian resilient spirit. Even in the face of this obvious recession, theres hope for us yet. .

  • Adeyemi kamar Salau

    Congratulations Beloxxi Biscuits. I am totally motivated by this. Ironically, this is my best biscuit.

  • safin200

    Good news . We must close rank to take Nigeria to another level through manufacturing. The government must strengthen the BOI to support more SMEs in Nigeria as they hold the key to our economic revival