Zoho Launches Secure, User-Friendly Browser

 Zoho Corporation, a global technology company, today announces Ulaa Enterprise, an enterprise-ready version of the company’s privacy-focused browser tailored specifically to the security and visibility needs of enterprise organisations. With Ulaa Enterprise, companies can prevent threats at the browser level while striking a balance between potent security, ease-of-use, and extensive control features, all without the complexity of third-party tools or virtual environments.

Modern browsers have become central to enterprise operations, with employees conducting critical tasks through browser windows—whether accessing SaaS applications, managing transactions, or handling sensitive corporate data. Ulaa Enterprise is built with a security-first approach, removing the need for external tools or virtual desktops and reducing complexity for IT teams.

Country Head, Zoho Nigeria Kehinde Ogundare, said: “The browser is now the primary workspace and also the most exposed attack surface in organisations. Yet, many solutions fail to combine robust security with simple usability. Ulaa Enterprise is our response to this challenge—empowering African businesses with a secure, easy-to-deploy, and policy-driven browser experience that protects both data and productivity.”

Ulaa Enterprise includes centralised policy management, enabling administrators to define access rules, limit downloads, manage extensions, and control user behaviour across individuals and teams. This ensures consistency and compliance across the organisation without the need for patchwork third-party tools.

