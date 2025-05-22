Stock Market Depreciates by 0.10% on Sell Pressure in Oando, Others

`Kayode Tokede

The stock market yesterday closed negative note as a major indicator dropped by 0.10 per cent on investors sell pressure in Oando Plc (4.8 per cent decline) and 26 others.

Precisely, the Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index (NGX ASI) declined by 111.37 basis points, or 0.10 per cent to close at 109,619.10 basis points. Also, market capitalisation dipped by N70 billion to close at N68.896 trillion.

Accordingly, the NGX ASI Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns settled at +3.6per cent and +6.5per cent, respectively.

Despite the decline, investor sentiment, as measured by market breadth closed positive as 29 stocks gained, while 27 lost. RT Briscoe Nigeria emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent to close at N2.09, per share. Eunisell Interlinked followed with a gain of 9.75 per cent to close at N12.95, while Livestock Feeds rose by 9.61 per cent to close at N8.90, per share.

Linkage Assurance appreciated by 9.46 per cent to close at N1.62, while Meyer advanced by 8.89 per cent to close at N9.80, per share.

On the other side, Champion Breweries and Lasaco Assurance led others on the losers’ chart with 10 per cent each to close at N7.20 and N2.52 respectively, while McNichols followed with a decline of 9.45 per cent to close at N2.30, per share.

Multiverse Mining & Exploration lost 7.22 per cent to close at N9.00, while Sovereign Trust Insurance depreciated by 6.80 per cent to close at 96 kobo, per share.

The total volume of trades rose by 33.6 per cent to 664.159 million units, valued at N12.996 billion, and exchanged in 19,439 deals. Transactions in the shares of Japaul Gold & Ventures led the activity with 90.022 million shares worth N186.472 million. Tantalizer followed with a volume of 82.749 million shares valued at N231 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 67.688 million shares valued at N1.255 billion.

Nigerian Breweries traded 52.243 million shares worth N3.132 billion, while Custodian Investment traded 36.493 million shares worth N719.281 million.

On market outlook, Afrinvest Limited said, “we expect the local bourse to return to the green territory due to the improved market sentiment, barring any negative shock.”