Rite Foods CEO Charges NUTM Students on Opportunities in Nigeria

As part of efforts at human capital building and value orientation among young Nigerians, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Rite Foods Limited, Seleem Adegunwa, charged students of the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) to take advantage of the immense opportunities in the Nigerian ecosystem.

The Rite Foods’ boss, who was accompanied by his top management team to the institution at Apapa, Lagos, urged the students to take hold of the opportunities that abound in the country, adopt measures of attaining their dreams, be courageous, committed to their course, and be proudly Nigerian.

He drew an analogy from the company, with the Proudly Nigerian mantra, which from a humble beginning, has become a leading company in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), with award-winning brands that are produced in a world-class factory, with modern technology and infrastructure here in Nigeria.

Adegunwa affirmed that the company with unparalleled brands in the highly competitive Nigerian food and beverage industry entered the market with disruptive innovation that is uncommon for an indigenous brand, as evident in the Fearless Energy Drink’s first-ever polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle package, and the Nigerian Symbol on the Bigi Carbonated Soft Drink design, which was later copied by competitors, among others.

