YABATECH Receives 2025 ICAN Corporate Merit Award

Funmi Ogundare

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), has been honoured with the prestigious 2025 corporate merit award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). The award was presented during the institute’s annual awards and dinner night held recently in Lagos.

Receiving the award on behalf of the institution, the Rector, Dr. Ibraheem Abdul, thanked ICAN for recognising institutions and individuals who have significantly contributed to the development and integrity of the accounting profession.

Abdul was visibly elated as the college was uniquely celebrated during the ceremony and recognised as Nigeria’s leading producer of accountants and chartered accountants.

ICAN also acknowledged that YABATECH hosted the institute’s first professional examination. Remarkably, many of the college’s accounting graduates qualify as chartered accountants even before completing their undergraduate studies.

The 60th President of the institute, Chief Davidson Alaribe, who is also an alumnus of the college, presented the award, saying, “my rector, I am both presenting and receiving the award as a proud product of this great college.”

He encouraged the institution to continue its legacy of excellence in producing top-tier accounting professionals.

In his acceptance speech, Abdul said that the college was humbled by the recognition and reaffirmed its commitment to furthering the development of the accounting profession in Nigeria and serving the wider community.

The event attracted distinguished guests, including Pa George Okufi, the first indigenous rector of YABATECH and the pioneer Registrar/CEO of ICAN, as well as His Royal Majesty, Obasanya Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Alara of Ilara. The deputy governor of Kaduna State also received an award on behalf of the governor, while Prof. Ademola Tayo, the Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University, was among other recipients honored with ICAN’s distinguished service merit award.