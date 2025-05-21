UNICEF: 2.9 Million Children in Nigeria Suffer from Malnutrition

•Kwara, UNICEF contribute $200,000 to combat menace

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin





United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) yesterday said no fewer than 2.9 million children suffer from acute severe malnutrition (SAM) in Nigeria.

UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Mrs. Cristian Munduate, who stated this in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital on Tuesday on the sideline of the hand-over ceremony of 40,000 ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) through Child Nutrition Fund to Kwara State Government, however stated that, over 40 percent of children in Kwara state suffered from the menace.

She therefore said the children immediately need to be attended to in hospital facilities to prevent their untimely death.

UNICEF representative added that – “Kwara State Government had contributed a sum of $100,000 to access the child nutrition fund, noting that UNICEF had brought in the same amount”.

Munduate said that, “UNICEF introduced the child nutrition fund to boost investment in policies and programmes and UNICEF is committed to partnering with the Kwara state to combat malnutrition, particularly during the critical first 1000 days of life.

“The challenge of over 40 percent of children being stunted and nearly 300,000 children affected by wasting, requires urgent attention to address these issues.”

She attributed causes of severe acute malnutrition to consequences of poverty, climate change, lack of access to food as well as security issues.

In his remarks, Governor Abdulraman AbdulRazaq represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Jubril Shaaba Mamman, said that the “desire to impact the lives of Kwara children positively and at the same time improve the narratives in nutrition indices in the state informed the decision to accept UNICEF’s Child Nutrition Fund programme.

His words: “UNICEF offered a platform called the child nutrition fund where the organization will partner with any state government that is ready to pay an amount not less than $100,000 to provide RUTF for malnourished children.

“This partnership has resulted in the procurement of RUTF that we are here today to officially receive from UNICEF.

“Our partnership with UNICEF is not just a collaboration but a strong mission to uphold the fundamental rights of women and children.

“And we will continue to make major advances towards improving child health and nutrition.

“This nutrition commodity is designed to restore health to sick children and give them the hope of a brighter and productive future.

“I want to appeal to parents with malnourished children to take them to health facilities to enjoy the RUTF.

“I also want to challenge our health providers to ensure that these food commodities are expertly dispensed and judiciously utilized.

“I urge us all to prioritize our health and the health of our children for our individual well-being and for the prosperity of our nation.”