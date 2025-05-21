Rotary Club of Lagos Island Unveils New Biology Lab at Girls Senior Academy Simpson School

In a demonstration of community service and a commitment to quality education, the Rotary Club of Lagos Island has set up a fully equipped biology laboratory at Girls Senior Academy Simpson School, Lagos.

The project marks another milestone in the club’s efforts to support youth development and strengthen the education system in underserved communities.

The recently held inauguration ceremony was attended by the District Governor, Femi Adenekan, Assistant Governor, Osaro Ekomwereren, President of the club, Deeksha Hiranandani, Rotarians Sapna Khurana, Ravinder Sharma and Jeetu Hira, school administrators, students, parent forum and community members.

The new laboratory features modern equipment and learning tools aimed at enhancing science education and sparking greater interest in biology among students.

Speaking at the event, Adenekan, said that the initiative directly aligned with Rotary International’s area of focus on basic education and Literacy, which emphasizes improving access to quality education and lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“The President of the Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Rotarian Deeksha Hiranandani, has been instrumental in driving this project. Her leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to service have been key in making this impactful donation a reality. Special recognition also goes to all members of the club, whose collective dedication and generosity embody the Rotary motto: ”Service Above Self’,” he said.

He added that by investing in the Biology lab, the club is not just providing infrastructure, it is inspiring dreams, nurturing young minds, and empowering the next generation of scientists, leaders, and changemakers.

The representative of the school management, Mr. Ileyemi Lateef, assured the club members that the school will ensure judicious use of the facility.

“Thanks to Rotary, the students of Girls Senior Academy now have a window into the wonders of science, and a brighter future ahead,” he said.