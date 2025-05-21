Nigeria’s Police Woman, Juliet Ukah, Set to Make PFL Africa History 

*Tickets go on sale as 18 top African athletes set to enter The Smart Cage

As the Professional Fighters League (PFL) announces tickets will go on sales from tomorrow for its inaugural PFL Africa event in Cape Town, Nigeria’s Police Woman, Juliet Ukah, is set to fly the country’s flag at the Mix Martial Art (MMA) event.

Although the organisers of the PFL African event were yet to announce Ukah’s opponent in the inaugural edition, the police woman with a 6-0 record in her first encounters, is ready to do the country proud.

Tickets for the bouts will go on sale at 10:00am SAST on Thursday, May 22.

Marking a major milestone for the sport, PFL Africa will take place one week earlier than originally announced, on Saturday, July 19 at GrandWest Arena, showcasing Africa’s top fighting talent across Bantamweight and Heavyweight divisions.

This landmark event will be the first in the continent hosted by a global MMA organization, with 18 elite African athletes set to compete in high-stakes bouts inside the PFL SmartCage.

Headlining the night, South Africa’s own Nkosi Ndebele (8-3) will face Egypt’s rising contender Mahmoud Atef (5-2) in a thrilling Bantamweight Semifinal.

In the co-main event, Cameroon’s Maxwell Djantou Nana (6-1) will take on Ivorian Mikael Groguhe (6-2) in a battle of heavy-handed finishers.

The card will also feature a special Women’s Strawweight Showcase Bout with undefeated Nigerian prospect Juliet Ukah (6-0). Her opponent will be announced shortly.

The inaugural PFL Africa Tournament will feature eight-man brackets in each weight class, starting with the Heavyweight and Bantamweight divisions.

The full tournament schedule and host cities for the semifinals and finals will be announced shortly.

In total, 32 fighters representing 15 African nations will compete across the four PFL Africa divisions in 2025, as the league embarks on a continent wide journey to crown the first-ever PFL Africa Champions.

The inaugural PFL Africa will also set the scene and precede a PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai card, bringing the world’s best MMA talent to Africa.

At the top of the bill will be Johnny “Pressure” Eblen (16-0) who will look to keep his undefeated record intact and his World Championship by his side as he faces Spain’s surging Costello “The Spaniard” van Steenis n(16-3).

In the co-main event will be Dakota “Dangerous” Ditcheva (14-0), widely regarded as the best women’s pound-for-pound MMA fighter, as she faces off against the elite Hawaiian, Sumiko “Lady Samurai” Inaba (8-1) in the penultimate bout of the evening.

Additional Champions Series bouts will be announced shortly.

The full fight card for the inaugural PFL Africa 1 event on July 19 is as follows:

Saturday, July 19: Bantamweight First Round Main Event: Nkosi Ndebele (8-3) vs. Mahmoud Atef (5-2). Heavyweight First Round Co-Main Event: Maxwell Djantou Nana (6-1) vs. Mikael Groguhe(6-2).

Bantamweight First Round Bout: Shannon Van Tonder (7-2) vs. Boule Godogo (3-0). Heavyweight First Round Bout: Jashell Ticha Awa (3-1) vs. Justin Clarke (2-0). Bantamweight First Round Bout: Antero Dos Santos (5-0) vs. Karim Henniene (4-0). Heavyweight First Round Bout: Abdoullah Kane (3-0) vs. Mohammed Ben Yahia (9-4)Bantamweight,

First Round Bout: Simbarashe Hokonya (5-0) vs. Alain Majorique (5-0). Heavyweight First Round Bout: Badredinne Medkouri (7-2) vs. TBDShowcase Women’s Strawweight Bout: Juliet Ukah (6-0) vs. TBD

