  • Wednesday, 21st May, 2025

NCoS Launches Manhunt for Six Escapees from Ilesa Prison

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has launched an expansive manhunt following the rainfall that breached the security of its facility at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ilesa, Osun State.

According to a statement yesterday  by the NCoS spokesman, Umar Abubakar, “The force majeure which occurred at about 0200hours on Tuesday, 20th of May 2025 led to the escape of seven inmates.”

 Umar said: “Following the incident, the Controller General of Corrections (CGC),  Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, has ordered an immediate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape.”

“The service is working closely with sister security agencies as well as community leaders to recapture the escapees and bring them back to custody.”

 “However, the Service solicits the cooperation and support of the public in providing information that may lead to the recapture of the fleeing inmates. Anyone with information should please contact the nearest security agency or call the NCoS Response Desk lines as follows: 07087086005, 09060004598, 08075050006.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.