  • Wednesday, 21st May, 2025

Emple Insurance Partners LASPARK

Business | 39 minutes ago

Ebere Nwoji

EmPLE, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance providers has officially flagged off Green emPLE, its company-wide sustainability initiative, with a tree-planting exercise held in partnership with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK).

As part of the launch, saw emPLE   planting 65 trees across strategic locations in Lagos. 

According to the company, the carefully selected tree species were chosen for their environmental benefits such as improving air quality, reducing urban heat, and enhancing the city’s ecological balance.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director emPLE General Insurance Limited, Oyinlade Olalekan, said at emPLE, the employees were deeply committed to empowering lives—not just through its financial offerings but by actively contributing to a more sustainable world. 

“The launch of Green emPLE and today’s tree-planting activity are key steps in that journey. Sustainability is one of our core values, and we’re proud to be playing our part in building a cleaner, greener Lagos,” he added.

Also speaking, General Manager LASPARK, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, commended the initiative, saying: “Our mandate at LASPARK is to promote a greener Lagos through tree planting and urban beautification. It’s always encouraging to see private sector organisations like emPLE step forward in support of this mission.

She said collaborations like this help the firm to get more done and inspire residents and businesses alike to take sustainability seriously. 

“We are excited about what Green emPLE represents and we look forward to more impactful partnerships,” she stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.