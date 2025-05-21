Emple Insurance Partners LASPARK

Ebere Nwoji

EmPLE, one of Nigeria’s leading insurance providers has officially flagged off Green emPLE, its company-wide sustainability initiative, with a tree-planting exercise held in partnership with the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK).

As part of the launch, saw emPLE planting 65 trees across strategic locations in Lagos.

According to the company, the carefully selected tree species were chosen for their environmental benefits such as improving air quality, reducing urban heat, and enhancing the city’s ecological balance.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director emPLE General Insurance Limited, Oyinlade Olalekan, said at emPLE, the employees were deeply committed to empowering lives—not just through its financial offerings but by actively contributing to a more sustainable world.

“The launch of Green emPLE and today’s tree-planting activity are key steps in that journey. Sustainability is one of our core values, and we’re proud to be playing our part in building a cleaner, greener Lagos,” he added.

Also speaking, General Manager LASPARK, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, commended the initiative, saying: “Our mandate at LASPARK is to promote a greener Lagos through tree planting and urban beautification. It’s always encouraging to see private sector organisations like emPLE step forward in support of this mission.

She said collaborations like this help the firm to get more done and inspire residents and businesses alike to take sustainability seriously.

“We are excited about what Green emPLE represents and we look forward to more impactful partnerships,” she stated.