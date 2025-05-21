Dabuoyant ‘Natural’ Set to Steal Hearts on May 23 Release

Aba-born artist, Henry Chukwudi Ilouno, known by his stage name Dabuoyant, is gearing up to drop his latest single, ‘Natural,’ on May 23, 2025.

Hailing from Anambra State, Nigeria, Dabuoyant has been a passionate force in the music scene since officially launching his career in 2008.

With a deep-rooted love for entertaining and a sound inspired by Afrobeats icon, Wizkid, the artist is ready to captivate listeners with a song that celebrates love in its purest form.

‘Natural’ is a soulful ode to romance, capturing the beauty and authenticity of a mutual, unbreakable bond.

The track explores the effortless connection between partners who feel completely at ease with one another, highlighting their unique qualities and deep interdependence.

Dabuoyant’s signature style—infused with heartfelt lyrics and melodic rhythms—promises to resonate with fans who appreciate music that speaks to both the heart and soul.

Born on April 19 in Aba, Abia State, Dabuoyant discovered his passion for music during his secondary school days.

What began as a hobby evolved into a full-fledged career, driven by his desire to bring joy to audiences.

“Music is my way of connecting with people and spreading positivity,” Dabuoyant shared in a recent interview.

His admiration for Wizkid’s artistry has shaped his sound, blending Afrobeats with emotive storytelling that feels both universal and deeply personal.

The release of ‘Natural’ marks a significant moment for Dabuoyant, whose journey from Aba to the global stage reflects his dedication and resilience.