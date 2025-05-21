Adeniyi: NCS Enforcing Fiscal Measures That Promote Shift from Fossil Fuel

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, has said the service is committed to enforcing fiscal measures that will promote a shift away from fossil fuel dependency in line with the country’s goal in achieving net zero emission by 2060.

In view of this, he said the service launched an import and export procedure handbook for renewable and efficiency technologies.

Speaking at a Trade Facilitation Stakeholders Consultative Forum 2025, themed, “Trade Facilitation Measures for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Technologies,” in Lagos, Adeniyi said that in alignment with this year’s theme, the NCS proudly supports the World Customs Organisation (WCO) Green Customs Initiative, which aims to facilitate the trade of environmentally sustainable goods.

He noted that the NCS plays a pivotal role in supporting these national goals by facilitating the importation of renewable energy technologies.

According to him, “As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, Nigeria is committed to transitioning towards cleaner and more efficient energy systems. Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government continues to champion policies that foster investment, ensure sustainability, and promote responsible industrial practices, as outlined in Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan (ETP).

“The NCS plays a pivotal role in supporting these national goals by facilitating the importation of renewable energy technologies and enforcing fiscal measures that promote a shift away from fossil fuel dependency, with a view to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. As we commemorate the first anniversary of the Advance Ruling Programme, which has provided greater transparency and predictability in trade, I reaffirm the unwavering commitment of the Nigeria Customs Service—together with our global partners—to ensuring efficient, secure, and sustainable trade operations.”

He noted that with the increasing volume of global trade, expanding global value chains, and the rise of e-commerce and Just-In-Time services, they will continue to adopt seamless mechanisms to facilitate trade.

“It has become imperative for Customs administrations to adopt mechanisms that support the seamless flow of legitimate trade. Such mechanisms are essential not only for sustaining international commerce but also for empowering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to benefit from cross-border trade,” he said.

Speaking, the Country Director, GIZ Nigeria and ECOWAS, Dr. Markus Wagner, said cooperation with Nigeria in the energy sector specifically, technical expertise has proven instrumental in developing renewable energy policies, supporting rural mini-grid establishment, and enhancing nationwide energy efficiency standards.

Wagner, represented by Head of Programme, Nigerian Energy Support Programme (NESP), Duke Benjamin, said that, collaborative effort between them and NCS have significantly improved operations.

“Our collaborative sensitization programmes for importers and customs officers on renewable energy and energy efficient technologies classification and valuation have significantly improved operational efficiency while ensuring regulatory compliance. Complementing these efforts, your digital reforms in documentation and processing have accelerated trade in sustainable energy products throughout Nigeria,” he said.

For the Vice Consul, Economic and Cultural Affairs , Consulate General of the Republic of Germany, Jochen Schindelarz, coordinated effort is required for sustainable energy.

“As the international community seeks to reduce carbon emissions and embrace sustainable energy solutions, Germany recognises that coordinated action is necessary to achieve transformative change and sustainable growth. By exploring collaborative approaches, Nigeria can harness the potential for massive expansion of its renewable energy and energy efficiency resources, reposition itself in the changing global energy market. Therefore, the decisions Nigeria makes in the coming years will be vital in determining its path to becoming a global leader in this emerging sector,” he said.

However, on the handbook, Adeniyi, represented by Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs, Tariff and Trade, Caroline Niagwan, said it is designed to be stakeholders’ clear and practical guide.

He explained that they understand that renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies are essential for a brighter future powering homes and businesses, creating jobs, protecting the environment, and fulfilling Nigeria’s commitments like the Energy Transition Plan.