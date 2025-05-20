Lagos Nurses, Midwives Get Medical Kits to Boost Maternal, Child Healthcare Delivery

Funmi Ogundare

Nurses and midwives in Lagos State Tuesday received new professional kits, comprising medical scrubs and crocs donated by the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, under her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI).

The distribution is part of a nationwide effort to boost morale and improve maternal and child healthcare delivery.

The donation of the kits was facilitated through the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB), which oversees over 300 primary health centres across the state and were officially handed over by the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on behalf of the Nigerian First Lady.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of her office in Alausa, Ikeja, Dr. Sanwo-Olu emphasised the significance of the gesture, describing it as a recognition of the vital role nurses and midwives play in the health sector.

“This presentation is more than a distribution of kits. It is a message that we acknowledge your dedication, celebrate your service and stand with you in delivering quality healthcare,” she stated.

The event marked the continuation of RHI’s rollout across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, with Lagos following the recent South-west regional launch in Akure, Ondo State, where 10,000 kits were distributed.

Sanwo-Olu reaffirmed the state’s commitment to strengthening healthcare delivery and supporting frontline workers.

The wife of the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, commended the Renewed Hope Initiative for its transformative impact. “Quality healthcare must be a right for all, not a privilege,” she said, while advocating greater investment in maternal and child health.

The Permanent Secretary of the LSPHCB, Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, described nurses and midwives as “the heartbeat of our healthcare system”, saying that the kits are both a practical resource and a symbol of support and appreciation.

Also addressing the attendees, the Director of Nursing Services at LSPHCB, Mrs. Anne Olasumbo Oyesanya, noted that the event was a bold affirmation of government’s support for healthcare workers.

She encouraged midwives to wear the kits with pride as symbols of professional pride and unity.

The event was attended by health sector stakeholders, government officials, members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), development partners and members of the community.