Lagos Court Convicts 10 Thai Sailors for Cocaine Trafficking, Fines Vessel $4 Million

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has convicted ten Thai nationals and a cargo vessel, MV Chayanee Naree, for their role in the unlawful importation of 32.9 kilograms of cocaine into Nigeria.

Trial Judge, Hon. Justice Daniel Osiagor, delivered the judgement on Friday, bringing to a close a high-profile narcotics prosecution led by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA). The vessel, intercepted at the Apapa Port in Lagos on October 13, 2021, had reportedly arrived from Brazil carrying the prohibited substance.

The convicted Thai sailors are: Krilerk Tanakhan, Boonlert Hansoongnern, Jakkarin Booncharoen, Thammarong Put-tlek, Worrapat Paopinta, Marut Kantaprom, Werapat Somboonying, Urkit Amsri, Panudet Jaisuk and Amrat Thawom. They were initially arraigned alongside the vessel and nine Nigerian nationals in February 2022 on multiple charges, including conspiracy, unlawful transportation, and importation of illicit drugs.

The charges stemmed from alleged violations of Sections 11(a), 11(b), and 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, all of which carry stringent penalties upon conviction.

The Nigerians still facing trial are: Samuel Messiah, Ishaya Maisamari, Ilesanmi Ayo Abbey, Osabeye Stephen, Gbenga Ogunfadeke, Kayode Buletiri, Rilwan Omotosho Liasu, Saidi Sule Alani, and Jamiu Adewale Yusuf.

The NDLEA also named three other suspects, Kehinde Enoch, Ayo Joseph, and one Tunde, who remain at large.

After the Prosecution, led by NDLEA Counsel Mrs Theresa Asuquo, A. Adebayo, and Paul Awogbuyi, presented its case, the Thai Defendants opted for a “no-case submission, a legal move seeking dismissal on the grounds that the Prosecution failed to establish a prima facie case.

However, the court ruled against them. Justice Osiagor upheld the Prosecution’s position, stating that sufficient evidence had been presented to warrant a full defence. Rather than proceed to trial, the sailors entered into a plea bargain agreement with the NDLEA.

At the judgement hearing on Friday, the court imposed the following penalties in line with the agreement:

The vessel MV Chayanee Naree is to pay a fine of $4 million USD, or its equivalent in Naira.

The vessel’s three captains, Krilerk Tanakhan, Boonlert Hansoongnern, and Jakkarin Booncharoen are each to pay $50,000 USD. The remaining seven crew members were fined $30,000 USD each. In addition, all other convicted sailors were ordered to pay a supplementary fine of N100,000 each.

The Thai Defendants were represented by a team of Lawyers, including Babajide Koku, SAN; Femi Atoyebi, SAN, and Tunde Adejuyigbe, SAN.

While the case against the Thai nationals and the vessel has been concluded, the trial of the nine Nigerian Defendants remains ongoing. Justice Osiagor adjourned the proceedings in their matter until June 25, 2025, when hearing is expected to resume.

The outcome of this case marks one of the NDLEA’s major victories, in its continued crackdown on transnational drug trafficking through Nigerian ports. It also reinforces Nigeria’s commitment to international anti-narcotics cooperation, particularly amidst increasing concerns over West Africa’s role as a transit hub for illicit drugs, en route to Europe and Asia.