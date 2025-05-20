Katsina, UBEC to Inject N13bn into Basic Education

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) have perfected plans to inject a whooping sum of N13 billion into the state’s basic education for construction and renovation of schools across the state.

The Executive Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Dr. Kabir Magaji, in an interview with THISDAY, said the state government and commission will provide the matching grant for this year’s school infrastructural development.

He explained that in 2023, the matching grants for both the state and the Federal Governments was N6.5 billion, but it has increased to N13 billion due to the commitment of the present administration in rejuvenating the educational landscape of the state.

He said the N13 billion will enable the state government to construct and rehabilitate more schools — primary and junior secondary schools — and equip them with state-of-the-art learning materials for improved teaching and learning.

Magaji said: “The state government is to provide six billion plus, while the Universal Basic Education Commission will also provide six billion plus. So, when you add them you are going to have about N13 billion for construction and renovation of schools, as well as provision of water and latrines.”

He added that the state government has received N589 million from the universal basic education commission for training of teachers in different disciplines and the training has commenced in the state.

He reiterated that the government has trained and retrained 18,000 teachers on different teaching methodologies and disciplines, and constructed 20 houses for teachers in hard-to-reach communities.

He stated that the state government under the leadership of Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has constructed and rehabilitated 700 primary and junior secondary schools as part of ongoing efforts to resuscitate the state’s educational sector.