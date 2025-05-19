  • Monday, 19th May, 2025

WHO to Reduce Workforce Due to Lack of Fund

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is forced to reduce the number of employees due to a lack of money, and the number of departments will be reduced from 76 to 34.

The Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said this on Monday.

“As you know, we have been engaging in a major structural realignment, guided by an in-depth analysis of priorities.

The prioritisation exercise has informed the development of a new streamlined structure for headquarters, which reduced the executive management team from 14 to 7.

The number of departments from 76 to 34, Tedros said in a report to the World Health Assembly. (RIA/NAN)

