TomTom BTI Verse Challenge Heats Up in Agege with Unprecedented Show of Talent

Just one week after a sensational kickoff in Yaba, the 2025 TomTom Breathe Through It (BTI) Verse Challenge, Barz on Wheelz rolled into Agege, turning up the volume on raw talent and street energy.

Held at the Amoo Football Pitch recently, the Agege edition drew over 100 contestants for what became a fiercely contested showdown of lyrical power, creativity, and authenticity.

Contestants delivered dynamic verses, many incorporating elements from their immediate environment, proving not only their skill, but also their ability to adapt, improvise, and reflect real street stories.

So intense was the level of performance that TomTom’s brand team invoked an unprecedented twist, allowing for the selection of a first runner-up in addition to the winner, underscoring the brand’s commitment to recognizing and nurturing outstanding grassroots talent.

Crowned winner of the Agege edition was Lukuman Kamilu, also known as Leekee, whose confident delivery, smooth flow, and thought-provoking lyrics wowed both the judges and the crowd. Haruna Mohammed, aka Dannyboi, emerged as the first runner-up after delivering a gripping performance that showcased passion and lyrical maturity.