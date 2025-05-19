SSANU, NASU Committee Rejects Sharing Formula of Approved N50bn for Varsities

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has rejected the distribution formula adopted for the disbursement of the N50 billion Naira approved by the Federal Government for University based unions.

They urged the federal government to immediately review and reverse the recommended allocation formula, saying that going ahead with the unfair distribution will only breed avoidable resentment and trigger widespread industrial disharmony.

In a joint statement, signed by SSANU president, Mohammed Ibrahim and General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemo, the two unions said the decision to give members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) 80 per cent of the N50 billion and other unions 20 per cent is totally unacceptable.

JAC said: “We have received, with utter disappointment, the information that 80 per cent of the sum has been allocated solely to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), while the remaining 20 per cent is expected to be shared among SSANU, NASU and NAAT.

“This lopsided arrangement is grossly unfair, provocative, totally unacceptable, and capable of creating industrial disharmony, thereby further accentuating the teaching/non-teaching dichotomy in Nigerian universities,”.

The statement argued that, “Non-Teaching staff of Nigeria Universities are not second-class citizens but are critical stakeholders who contribute immensely to the day-to-day functionality, administrative efficiency, research excellence, technical operations, and overall development of the Nigerian Universities system.”

It added: This latest attempt to diminish our role and worth through this inequitable distribution is an injustice that we will not accept in silence.

“We wish to make it clear that this is not a contest of supremacy among unions. Rather, it is about fairness, recognition, and the equitable treatment of all workers who form the backbone of the Nigerian University system.

“A harmonious and productive academic environment can only be achieved when all stakeholders are treated with respect, dignity, equity, and fairness.”

“It is unnecessary to remind the government of the essential and pivotal roles played by Non-Teaching staff (and which we will continue to play) in stabilizing the Nigeria University system.”

“The government and its agencies are fully aware of the invaluable contributions of SSANU and NASU in ensuring the stability, functionality and excellence of our universities.”

“Their decisions should, therefore, reflect this understanding and uphold the principles of equity and justice.”

The non-teaching staff unions urged the federal government to immediately review and reverse the recommended allocation formula, as going ahead with this unfair distribution will only breed avoidable resentment and trigger widespread industrial disharmony something the university system can ill afford at this critical time.

“ SSANU and NASU stand united in demanding justice, fairness, and a recognition of our rightful place in the University community. We will not fold our arms while our rights are trampled and our members are treated with disdain. The time to correct this injustice is now a stitch in time saves nine,” they said.