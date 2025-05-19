Nollywood Series “The Boy Child’s Life” Premieres in FCT

“The Boy Child’s Life”, a Nollywood series that depicts everyday challenges the ordinary Nigerian boy child faces, has premiered in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Filmmakers, actors, government functionaries and representatives of civil society groups, as well as the cast and crew of the film were present at its private screening at the weekend in Abuja.

The 20-series advocacy film brings to fore issues of deprivation, abuse, peer pressure and high societal expectations on ordinary male children across Nigeria.

It also highlights social issues, including molestation, drug abuse, gender based violence and unstable family dynamics affecting the boy child.

The star-studded series is created by Joyce Nwakanma Productions and directed by ace filmmaker Tola Balogun.

It features an interesting blend of cast, including Sydney Diala, Joyce Nwakanma, and Nollywood young sensation Ebube Diala, who played the principal character in the film.

Some stakeholders, including the cast and crew members, who spoke with newsmen on the red carpet, said the project was conceived to lend voice to the struggles the Nigerian male child faces in struggling for survival.

The producer of the advocacy series, Joyce Nwakanma, said the project was geared towards raising awareness on issues affecting the boy child that were becoming a national menace because of years of negligence.

“Everybody talks about the girl child, but nobody talks about the boy child, and they do go through a lot; the hostility, assault, and exploitations.

“So many things happen in the life of the boy child while growing up, and we don’t talk about them because they are believed to be the stronger being.

“We intend to do a whole lot about the boy child to make people know that they need to give more attention to their boys as well.

“Just the way society gives attention to girls, the boy child should not be neglected the same energy that you put in trying to raise the girl child, put it in raising the boy child as well”, she said.

The Director, Balogun, said: “The boy child is always expected to be strong, wise and smart, even when there are challenges people don’t pay attention to those challenges.

“We often forget that in some cases, the boy might not have been mature enough to take certain decisions.

“Because they are expected to be strong, you push the boy child into making decisions that he is not mature for, and that is why you have issues with the boy child in the society.

“You should not say because a child is a boy, he can take care of himself, and that is the focus of the story,” he said.

Earlier, Ali Nuhu, Managing Director, Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC), lauded the producers of the film for using their creativity to champion a new but crucial narrative about the male child in Nigeria.

Nuhu, who was represented by Mrs Halima Oyelade, Head, NFC Abuja office and Director of Zuma International Film Festival, said the corporation was willing to support projects that promote national good.

“It is something that affects every one of us because if the boy child is not properly nurtured, he grows up to become a nuisance to himself and to the society.

“It is sad when you see lives that have so much potential go to waste simply because nobody was paying attention.

“We at the Nigerian Film Corporation will do anything within our own mandate to support this project, to support the fact that it gets the attention of the right people that should actually take action” she said.

Representatives of key institutions were present at the premiere, including the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), UNICEF and others.

Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, NDLEA, said the movie was a reminder to society that the boy child needs serious and urgent attention.

According to Marwa, who was represented by Mr Muhammed Ibrahim, Deputy Director, Drug Demand Reduction Directorate of the agency, said being a boy comes with a lot of responsibilities.

He therefore called for a holistic mentorship for the boy child to enable him to make informed and right decisions.

“Bringing out movies like this that actually show a kind of a storyline that portrays the boy child is very important to change the narratives.

“The boy child has actually been neglected, as they are faced with a lot of risk factors which predispose them to substance use and other invasive activities within the community.

“We say they are the future, while you change the girl child and the boy child that you neglected will come and put them in the house tomorrow.

“So what do you expect? A toxic home, so the attention we are giving to the girl child, should equally be given to the boy child”, he said.