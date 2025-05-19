Lagos Seeks Strategic Partnership to Tackle Coastal Erosion 

The Lagos State Government has announced plans to further scale up the deployment of groyne technology, a proven coastal defence system, as part of proactive measures to address the growing threat of coastal erosion.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr Ekundayo Alebiosu, made this known on Monday during the ministerial press briefing at the Baguda Kalto Press Centre, Alausa.

The commissioner said that he had embarked on a strategic working visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, where he led a high-level delegation to explore international best practices and forge partnerships for sustainable coastal management.

According to Alebiosu, a groyne is a rigid hydraulic structure built from an ocean shore or riverbank that interrupts water flow and limits the movement of sediment.

“Though Lagos State has already begun implementing this technology, the sheer scale of the challenge to extend its usage along the 180km shoreline presents a significant financial burden.

“It costs a huge amount to construct a single groyne, and with a targeted 180km coastal stretch, the projected cost exceeds N3 trillion, a figure that makes it clear that strategic collaboration is required.

“The technology has been effectively used to arrest coastal erosion and stabilise beaches in several parts of the world, including the Netherlands,” Alebiosu said.

The commissioner described the Netherlands, renowned for pioneering coastal engineering solutions, as a perfect case study for the state government’s delegation.

“This is not just a Lagos problem; it is a national environmental and economic challenge.

“If we are serious about preserving our shoreline, preventing further erosion, and protecting coastal communities, then a robust partnership with the Federal Government and the private sector is not just desirable it is absolutely necessary,” he said.

He further stated: “The Dutch model, which integrates groynes, sand nourishment, and nature-based solutions, provides insights into how sustainable and economically viable approaches can be adapted to suit local conditions in Lagos.”

Alebiosu emphasised that the Lagos State Government is actively pursuing a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework to finance and implement large-scale groyne deployment and coastal protection infrastructure.

“This initiative also aligns with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s broader agenda to secure lives, protect public and private assets, and unlock the economic potential of Lagos’ vast waterfronts.

“We cannot afford to delay. Entire communities are at risk, and if left unchecked, the consequences of coastal erosion could be devastating not only to the environment but also to livelihoods and investments across our coastal zones,” he said.

The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners, federal agencies, and private investors to deliver long-term, climate-resilient solutions that will preserve the waterfronts for Lagosians.

Alebiosu also revealed that a dispute, which had threatened the homes and livelihoods of hundreds of residents within state government schemes was brought to a peaceful and lawful resolution.

According to him, the governor’s unwavering commitment to governance with a human face was the driving force behind a groundbreaking regularisation process that spared over 200 allottees from eviction and property loss.

“What we have achieved here is a testament to the governor’s belief that governance must prioritise people their dignity, their security, and their future.

“Rather than demolish homes and uproot lives, we brought stakeholders to a roundtable and crafted a legal pathway for regularising occupancy,” he said.

The commissioner further explained that the affected individuals had encroached on government land, creating a protracted conflict over ownership.

“Instead of resorting to mass demolitions, the state government, through the Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development, implemented an accommodation strategy that allowed the settlers to regularise their land documents and remain legally on the property,” he said. (NAN)