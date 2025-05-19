FCTA Mulls New Bus Terminals for Bwari, Gwagwalada Councils

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike said the FCT Administration will establish new bus terminals in the Bwari and Gwagwalada Area Councils to enhance transportation in the FCT.

He disclosed this over weekend during an inspection of the ongoing renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC) and the upgrading of the Ushafa, War College, and Army Checkpoint roads in Bwari Area Council.

He noted that when established the new bus terminals in the satellite towns, would complement existing facilities in the city centre, significantly improving transportation for residents. He also highlighted the crucial role the terminals will play in addressing the menace of car robbery, commonly known as “one chance.”

“We have agreed to establish one bus terminal in Gwagwalada and one in Bwari. This will ensure that people can safely and securely travel from Bwari and Gwagwalada to various parts of the city, including Mabushi, Kugbo, and the Central Business District bus terminal. By providing these designated terminals, we aim to eliminate the problem of ‘one chance’ and ensure the safety of commuters,” Wike said.

He reiterated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to bridging the infrastructural gaps in the FCT, stressing that the focus of the Renewed Hope Agenda extends beyond the city centre to include the development of satellite towns.

The minister highlighted the ongoing 12-kilometre road project linking the entire Ushafa area and the ongoing dualization of the Kuje-Gwagwalada road as testaments to this commitment.

He affirmed the concern of President Tinubu for the satellite towns, noting that rural transformation is key to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President.

He also stressed that the significant upgrade of the International Conference Centre, aligns with the President’s directive to provide Nigerians with world-class facilities.