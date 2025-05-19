Ex-Katsina PDP Chairman, Majigiri, Picks APC Membership Card

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency of Katsina State, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, has picked a membership card of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after his official defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

Majigiri, a former longest serving Katsina PDP chairman and Chief of Staff to former Governor Ibrahim Shema, received his APC membership card Sunday at his polling unit in Majigiri electoral ward of Mashi Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing a mammoth crowd shortly after receiving his membership card, the federal lawmaker said the opposition PDP was suffering from self-inflicted protracted leadership illness hence his decision to leave the party.

He explained that the PDP has been writhing in leadership crisis with numerous litigations at the national and state levels after the 2023 presidential primary and made it impossible for him to adequately represent his constituents.

In Katsina, he said, the party could not even participate in local government election because of irreconcilable differences that had bedevilled it and lack of coherent leadership orchestrated by some “self-fish individuals” within the party.

Majigiri said: “PDP is suffering from protracted leadership illness both at national and state levels since after the 2023 presidential primary of the party. So, if there is no leadership, what can you do for your people?

“It’s important to put the interest of our people first, not our individual and personal interest. We need development, progress and better wellbeing of our people. So, it is better for me to join a party that is focused with direction and united.

“APC is not in court but look at our opposition parties. Most of them are in court. So, to ensure better leadership for my people, it is better for me to join APC so that I can give my contribution to the development of my constituency, Katsina State and Nigeria in general.”

He, however, said the Governor Dikko Umaru Radda’s leadership style and development strides in health, education, agriculture, works, empowerment and other sectors also contributed significantly to his defection to the APC.

He said the governor has demonstrated courage and decisiveness through bold policies and programmes which are gradually transforming Katsina into a leading global economy and agriculture hub that will be beneficial to all in the nearest future.

Describing Radda as a leader who is just and fair to everybody with requisite administrative prowess, Majigiri said: “I need to support Governor Dikko Umaru Radda and his administration so that he can succeed and make Katsina great and greater again.”

He dismissed speculations that his defection to the ruling APC was because of his 2027 ticket, saying such claims were unfounded, untrue and imaginations of those who don’t know his political and leadership strength in the state.

“I decamped to APC because of good leadership and the future of the people I am representing. It is not about any promise. It is not about my 2027 ticket,” the federal lawmaker added.

Earlier, the state APC Vice-Chairman, Bala Abu-Musawa, described Majigiri as an indelible politician in Katsina State who has contributed enormously to the development and sustainability of the political landscape of the state.

He stated that although the member representing Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency was a stumbling block for APC while in PDP, his return to the ruling party “is a big relief to us as a party and will reshape politics in Mashi and Dutsi local governments”.