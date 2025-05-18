North-West APC Adopts Tinubu as Sole Candidate

*Ruling party offers North-west govs automatic tickets*Barau, Ganduje insist no vacancy in Aso Rock

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu yesterday received a major boost as the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-west endorsed him as its only preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.



The ruling APC governors in the North-west Zone were also offered automatic tickets for a second term in the 2027 governorship elections, just as the National Chairman of the ruling party, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin insisted that there is no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027.



The endorsement of President Tinubu took place at the meeting, themed: ‘Consolidating on our gains, facing the future together,’ which was held at the Indoor Sports Hall of the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna.



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, moved the motion for the endorsement, while Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, seconded the motion, passing a vote of confidence on Tinubu for the second term in 2027.



This was after the Kaduna State Governor and APC North-West Coordinating Governor, Senator Uba Sani, called on Abbas to step forward before the gathering to move a motion for the endorsement.



Abbas said: “Ladies and gentlemen, we are about to witness history. My name is Abbas Tajudeen, the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives and I move on behalf of the entire APC family of the North-West Zone Stakeholders emphatically a motion of a vote of confidence in our dear President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu (GCFR), for his progressive governance, improving leadership and his unwavering support for the socio-economic development of the North-West geo-political.



“In so doing, unequivocally, we endorse him as our only preferred candidate for the 2027 elections. I so do!”



The Speaker later put the motion to a voice vote for the stakeholders, where they all overwhelmingly affirmed the endorsement of the president for continuity in 2027

In return, announced automatic tickets for a second term in the 2027 governorship elections for all the APC governors in the North-west Zone.



Ganduje also insisted that there is “no vacancy” in Aso Rock in 2027.



Thereafter, a communique was read on behalf of the APC stakeholders by the Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani.



In the communique read by Governor Sani, the APC North-west zone reaffirmed its loyalty to the ruling party and pledged “full support for President Tinubu’s vision to deliver prosperity, equity, and lasting change for all Nigerians.



“We thank and commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his purposeful leadership, bold reforms, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress, especially in the North-west zone.



“Under President Tinubu, security in the North West has significantly improved, enabling farmers to return to their fields and communities to regain peace and stability.



“Our zone enjoys unprecedented federal representation with 12 ministers, key National Assembly positions, and top security appointments — a clear sign of inclusiveness and recognition.



“Major infrastructure projects are being completed or are underway across the North West, marking a new era of development in our region,” the communique added.



The foundation for the endorsement of the president was laid when the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin while addressing the stakeholders, asked: “Aso Rock”? with the stakeholders responding by saying” No vacancy.”



With the response from the gathering, Barau said, “So it is clear in 2027, we are going to have a landslide victory, inshallah. So let us continue on the way we are going. Let us continue to cooperate, work with the president, work with everybody, cooperate amongst ourselves so that we have the desired victory.”

He said the defection of stalwarts of the opposition political parties to the party (APC) was a result of the performance of Tinubu in addressing the challenges bedevilling the country.



The party leaders including Ganduje, three governors of Kaduna, Uba Sani; Jigawa, Umar Namadi and Kebbi, Nasir and Speaker of the House of Representatives, ministers as well as party executives, overwhelmingly declared their support for the president during the APC North-west Zone Stakeholders meeting.

Governors of Katsina and Sokoto states sent their representatives.



Among other party faithful at the gathering are Deputy Senate President, Jibrin; Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Abubakar Bagudu; and Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal.



Others are a former Speaker and ex-governor of Katsina State, Bello Aminu Masari; a former senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial, Shehu Sani; a former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Yerima; former House of Representatives members from the zone; former governor of Zamfara State, Mahmud Shinkafi; and former governor of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero.



The chairman of state chapters, state and federal legislators, as well as ministers, and heads of federal agencies, including senior political appointees, were also at the meeting.