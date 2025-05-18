Nigeria to Push for Strengthening of Global Health Cooperation at 78th World Health Assembly

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has said that Nigeria will advocate increased global collaboration and solidarity in addressing shared health challenges and building resilient health systems at the 78th World Health Assembly taking place from 19 to 27 May in Geneva, Switzerland.

Convened annually by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Health Assembly serves as a premier platform for shaping international health policy and advancing global health priorities.



Member States would deliberate on critical issues such as sustainable health financing, workf

orce development, and accelerating progress toward Universal Health Coverage (UHC) all of which are central to Nigeria’s ongoing health sector reforms.

A statement signed by Deputy Director Information and Public Relations, Alaba Balogun, said the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, would lead Nigeria’s official delegation to the Assembly.



Balogun added that Nigeria’s engagements at the event would align with this year’s WHA theme, “One World for

Health,” which underscores the importance of global solidarity in addressing shared health challenges and building resilient health systems.

“Nigeria’s participation is expected to provide valuable insights to inform policy review, planning, and implementation, while reinforcing alignment with global best practices.



The delegation would engage in high-level discussions and contribute to agenda items of particular significance to Nigeria and the African region.

As part its engagement at work forum, the statement said that the delegation would restate the country’s commitment to sustainable healthcare financing strengthening human resources for health prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including Diabetes.



In addition , the delegation would highlight efforts at Poliomyelitis Eradication, UHC, mental health and social connection, global strategy for cervical cancer elimination, advancing oral health, enhancing local production of medicines and health technologies

“As Nigeria advances implementation of the Health Sector Strategic Blueprint under the Renewed Hope Agenda, the outcomes of WHA78 are expected to strengthen evidence-based decision-making, deepen multilateral partnerships, and inform national strategies that enhance health security, equity, and service delivery,” said Balogun.