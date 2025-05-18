Lokpobiri: FG Committed to Drilling More Oil Wells in Nigeria

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Minister for State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Lokpobiri Heineken, has reiterated the federal government’s commitment to drilling oil wells in the country, saying this commitment necessitated the renewal of exploration in the Kolmani areas of Bauchi and Gombe states.



It would be recalled that the Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy, Alkaleri was established in 2021, to provide the skilled manpower to fast-track the exploration in the Kolmani Oil Field.



The minister, who was in Bauchi yesterday for the official groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the permanent site of Bauchi Oil and Gas Academy Alkaleri in Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, pointed out that the federal government was looking forward to drilling more wells.



“When I became minister, my attention was drawn to the fact that the oil licence for the Kolmani has expired and so the company couldn’t do anything. When my attention was drawn to it by one of your sons, Bala Wunti who was the team lead of the Kolmani project, I consulted Mr. President and he gave immediate order for me to renew all the licences for the Kolmani project,” the minister explained.



He added that: “And what we want to see is to ensure that the Kolmani region too, also contributes to our own barrels. And that is why we are totally in support of what you are doing here today.”



While commenting on the Oil and Gas Academy, the minister stated that establishing the institute is timely in thinking ahead for the foreseeable future.

He expressed confidence that the institution is significant in shaping the future of the Nigeria energy industry.



Also speaking at the occasion, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdukadir Mohammed, acknowledged the support of the federal government in developing oil and gas manpower in the state.



The governor while appreciating former President Muhammadu Buhari for the discovery and flagging of exploration of oil and gas in Bauchi, also noted the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu.



According to him, “this school we are building today, we have gotten a lot of support from the NATAL resources account of the federal government. Where the last administration approved N17 billion for us and this administration released the N17 billion. And it is out of it that we are using N6 billion to build this school.”

The governor emphasised that the contributions of the federal government in the project is enormous.



While highlighting the status of the Bauchi Oil And Gas Academy, Governor Mohammed said since the institution’s inception in its temporary site at Abubakar Tatari Polytechnic Bauchi, the state government has approved the recruitment of 43 non-teaching staff to support the operations.