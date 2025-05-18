DMO Allots Over N4.28bn in FGN Savings Bonds for May 2025

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has reported a total allotment of N4.28 billion as the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bonds auction for May 2025.



The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond programme, introduced in 2017, was designed to deepen the domestic bond market, promote financial inclusion, and offer retail investors access to secure and low-risk government securities.



The May 2025 allotment is slightly lower than the N4.34 billion recorded in April 2025.



In April 2025, DMO allotted a total of N397.898 billion across two re-opening issues—the 19.30% FGN APR 2029 (5-Year Bond) and the 19.89% FGN MAY 2033 (9-Year Bond).



According to data published on the DMO’s official website on Friday, the bonds were offered between May 5 and 9, 2025.



Investors subscribed to two tenors: a 2-year bond maturing on May 14, 2027, and a 3-year bond maturing on May 14, 2028.



Both series are scheduled to settle on May 14, 2025, with interest payments to be made quarterly on August 14, November 14, February 14, and May 14 throughout the bonds.



The DMO revealed that the 2-year FGN Savings Bond was offered at an interest rate of 16.173% and recorded a total allotment of N840.43 million across 994 successful subscriptions.



Meanwhile, the three-year FGN Savings Bond, offered at 17.173%, attracted a total allotment of N3.45 billion from 1,537 successful subscriptions.



The bonds were issued at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription requirement of N5,000 and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, up to a maximum subscription of N50 million.



The FGN Savings Bond qualifies as an approved investment under the Trustee Investment Act and is also recognised as a government security under both the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and the Personal Income Tax Act (PITA). This makes it eligible for tax exemption by pension funds and other qualified institutional investors.



Furthermore, the bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), providing investors with the option to trade them on the secondary market and enhancing overall liquidity. They also qualify as liquid assets to compute banks’ liquidity ratios.



Over the years, FGN Savings Bonds have become increasingly popular among Nigerians looking for safe and predictable investment options. Amid concerns over inflation and volatile interest rates in traditional savings products, these government-backed bonds offer stability and consistent returns.