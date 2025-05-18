Chief Judge Redeploys Enugu, Gombe, Yola, Abakaliki, Awka FHC Judges 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, has effected the redeployment of some judges across various divisions of the court.

The redeployment, according to a statement by the Director of Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Oby Christopher, is with immediate effect.

The statement disclosed that Justice M. G. Umar was redeployed from Enugu Judicial Division to Abuja, while Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim was redeployed from Gombe to Yola Division.

Similarly, Justice M. T. Segun-Bello was redeployed from Abakaliki Division to Enugu Division, while Justice Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman was redeployed from Yola Division to Awka Division, while Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed was redeployed from Awka Division to Gombe Division.

“The affected judges are to make their best endeavour to deliver all pending judgments in their current stations within the shortest possible time,” the statement read in part.

It also added that judges currently resident in the Abakaliki and Katsina Judicial Divisions shall take responsibility for all the cases already pending or newly instituted in their respective divisions until otherwise instructed.

In a related development, the spokesperson informed the general public that all cases pending before Court No. 5 in the Abuja Judicial Division will be attended to by the judge who has been moved to Abuja for that purpose.

“Consequently, there is no need for litigants and/or counsel to apply to the chief judge for re-assignment of cases that have been pending before the court,” she said.