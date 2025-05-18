  • Sunday, 18th May, 2025

Chief Judge Redeploys Enugu, Gombe, Yola, Abakaliki, Awka FHC Judges 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Alex Enumah in Abuja 

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court (FHC), Justice John Tsoho, has effected the redeployment of some judges across various divisions of the court.

The redeployment, according to a statement by the Director of Information, Federal High Court of Nigeria, Catherine Oby Christopher, is with immediate effect.

The statement disclosed that Justice M. G. Umar was redeployed from Enugu Judicial Division to Abuja, while Justice Tijjani Garba Ringim was redeployed from Gombe to Yola Division.

Similarly, Justice M. T. Segun-Bello was redeployed from Abakaliki Division to Enugu Division, while Justice Bala Khalifa-Mohammed Usman was redeployed from Yola Division to Awka Division, while Justice Amina Aliyu Mohammed was redeployed from Awka Division to Gombe Division.

“The affected judges are to make their best endeavour to deliver all pending judgments in their current stations within the shortest possible time,” the statement read in part.

It also added that judges currently resident in the Abakaliki and Katsina Judicial Divisions shall take responsibility for all the cases already pending or newly instituted in their respective divisions until otherwise instructed.

In a related development, the spokesperson informed the general public that all cases pending before Court No. 5 in the Abuja Judicial Division will be attended to by the judge who has been moved to Abuja for that purpose.

“Consequently, there is no need for litigants and/or counsel to apply to the chief judge for re-assignment of cases that have been pending before the court,” she said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.