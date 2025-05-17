Reimagining Emergency Care: Nigeria Gears Up for EMS Week 2025

As the global health community prepares to celebrate Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week from May 18th to 24th, 2025, Nigeria is set to take the centre stage with a bold and transformative local theme: ‘Reimagining Emergency Care in Nigeria. Anchored to the global call, We care.’ For everyone, this year’s observance promises a dynamic and immersive experience for emergency healthcare professionals, first responders, policymakers and the public.

Organized by Eight Medical, a leading emergency healthcare provider in Nigeria, EMS Week 2025 will spotlight the urgent need to redefine and strengthen the country’s emergency care systems. The week-long series of events will open with an EMS Drive, the largest gathering of the emergency medical professionals, aimed at raising public awareness about the role and importance of timely emergency response.

Throughout the week, attendees can expect high-impact Training and Certification sessions, a pre-conference workshop tackling current challenges and innovations in emergency medical services, and the highlight of the week, the EMS Conference and Keynote sessions. The conference will feature insights from industry experts, government officials, and thought leaders including Dr. Abiola Fasina-Ayoola, President and Consultant Emergency Physician; ACP Abosede M. Salami, Assistant Commissioner of Police Medical, Lagos State Command; Dr. Alli, Managing Director of Leadway Health, amongst other notable figures.

Also on the calendar are Emergency Response Simulations and Live Demonstrations showcasing rapid-response capabilities, the use of life-saving technology, and real-time coordination strategies among emergency teams. These will provide both professionals and the public with a first-hand look at what a truly responsive system looks like in practice.

In a bid to foster collaboration and shape policy direction, a Stakeholders Engagement Forum will bring together representatives from the Ministry of Health, emergency agencies, health tech startups and civil society organizations. Conversations will centre on building a resilient, scalable EMS model for the Nigerian context.

Capping off the week will be the Sports and Fitness Fest, promoting physical wellness and mental preparedness among emergency responders, a vital but often overlooked aspect of their demanding work.

Registration is now open through the Eight Medical website with slots available for professionals, students and members of the public interested in learning more or becoming certified in emergency care practices.

EMS Week 2025 is more than a calendar event, it’s a national moment to reimagine what emergency care can and should look like in Nigeria.