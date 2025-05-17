JAMB Unveils Emergency Counselling Centre for Candidates

· Ali hails Oloyede over system glitch admittance

Sunday Ehigiator

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) yesterday announced the establishment of a Candidate Counselling Emergency Support Centre to provide additional support to candidates with urgent concerns.

In a statement posted on its X handle on Friday, the examination body said the new centre would complement its existing ticketing platform, which remains the preferred and most efficient means of communication with the Board.

“In addition to our usual and preferred ticketing platform for Candidates Support, JAMB has now opened a Candidate Counseling Emergency Support Centre (CCESC).

“Members of the public, particularly Candidates with genuine concerns can reach out to any of these officials: a. Gbenga b. Yusuf c. Dubem d. Tony e. Ogbonna and f. Emma on 07002200016,” it stated.

JAMB, however, pointed out that its ticketing platform was still the most reliable option for candidates seeking assistance.

Meanwhile, the Kuliya Ngeri of Ilorin, Prof. Yusuf Ali, yesterday, defended the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede, amidst his recent admission to a system glitch that affected over 300,000 students who sat for the 2025 JAMB examination.

In a statement yesterday, titled, ‘Prof Is-Haq Olanrewaju Oloyede, The Uncommon Person’, Ali noted that Oloyede’s decision to own up to the mistake and show empathy to the affected candidates was a rare occurrence in Nigeria’s public service.

The statement read: “Let me confess that Prof. Ishaq Olanrewaju Oloyede the Registrar and Chief executive of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been a personal Friend of about 50 years, I need to make this disclosure, so that no one will accuse me of writing this testimonial, without the disclosure of our affinity.

“Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede is one of the very few individuals for whom I can swear with the Holy Quran about their honesty, integrity, transparency, incorruptibility, Human empathy and selflessness.

“It was unfortunate that a technical glitch engendered by 3rd parties negatively affected the conduct of the 2025 JAMB examination in some places in the South East and Lagos. This unfortunate incident has led to the decision to conduct a new examination for about 300,000 candidates out of the over 1.5 million candidates who wrote the examination.

“Many of the commentators seem to forget the clime in which Oloyede operates, that he decided not to take the path of most public servants in our country by treating the complaints about the examination with impunity, has led a few of the commentators to ask for his head.

“I dare say that the path he had chosen on this unfortunate matter of admitting that there were mistakes, owning up and showing genuine empathy to the victims of this unfortunate event, is a rare occurrence in our part of the world.

“Oloyede has shown that those who operate in our national space are also fallible like all humans and that perfection belongs only to Almighty Allah.

“He has shown candour, honesty, transparency, humanness, and leadership by accepting full responsibility for the acts of others because he happens to be the head of the organisation.

“We who know Oloyede closely can attest to the sleepless nights he usually has, at least three months before any of these examinations, moving physically, sometimes at very unreasonable hours of the day, to visit the various offices of JAMB all over Nigeria in preparation for these examinations.

“No serious leader will abandon his people at the time of a crisis, which is what his resignation at this point will translate to. This unfortunate incident happened under his watch, and it makes a lot of sense that he should not abandon ship but be manly enough to see the end of the problem. Good leadership is not about taking flight when negative issues arise.

“I therefore attest to the patriotic and nationalistic credentials of Prof. Is-haq Olanrewaju Oloyede. We should also remember, this is not his first public duty assignment. He excelled in his former assignments to the admiration of all. Insha Allah, his tenure at JAMB will not be different.”