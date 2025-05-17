Attai Named Regional Director of Civil Society Organisations for AU6RG

Adedayo Adejobi

Founder of the African Women in Leadership Organisation (AWLO), Dr. Elisha Attai, has been appointed Regional Director of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for the African Union Sixth Region Global (AU6RG).

This appointment marks a notable step in the bloc’s efforts to integrate grassroots and diaspora voices into its regional development agenda.

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), according to a statement issued jointly by African Union Sixth Region Global (AU6RG) and the Economic Community African Sixth Region (ECASR), two organisations that serve as bridges between ECOWAS and the African diaspora.

In this role, Dr. Attai will oversee civil society engagement strategies across the 15 ECOWAS member states. Working with regional governments, grassroots groups, and international partners, he is expected to strengthen public participation, improve civic dialogue, and foster connections between Africa and its diaspora.

“I accept this appointment with a deep sense of responsibility and purpose,” Attai said in a statement.

“This role presents a vital opportunity to enhance the influence and impact of civil society organisations throughout West Africa. I intend to build on the foundations of trust, partnership, and inclusive advocacy to amplify local voices and promote sustainable development.”

Attai added that his approach will prioritise gender equity, youth inclusion, and policy collaboration. “By leveraging my experience in leadership development and cross-border engagement, I aim to help shape a more responsive and people-centred civic space,” he said. “This work will be grounded in collaboration, transparency, and results that reflect the diverse needs of our communities.”

Attai is best known for his work promoting women’s leadership across Africa and in the Diaspora. He founded the AWLO and led the African Women in Leadership Conference (AWLC). He has collaborated with organisations including the African Diaspora Development Institute and United Nations Women National Committee Canada. In 2024, he received the Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.