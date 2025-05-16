Tinubu: We’ll Equip Military to End Insecurity in Nigeria

.Inducts 2 new Agusta A-109S trekker power attack helicopters into NAF fleet

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Friday inducted two Agusta A-109S Trekker Power Attack Helicopters into the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fleet, with a solemn promise that his administration will continue to invest in cutting-edge defence technologies and provide the Nigerian military with the resources needed to end Insecurity in the country.

He expressed confidence that the deployment of the helicopters will add impetus to the combat power of the nation’s military in the ongoing fight against insecurity in Nigeria as well as the entire West African region.

The President was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, at the induction ceremony held at the Presidential Air Fleet Apron, Abuja, as part of activities to mark the 61st anniversary of the NAF.

The two new helicopters are the latest in the list of recent military procurements, including Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft, T-129 ATAK helicopters and King Air 360i platforms.

The President assured his administration’s steadfastness in modernising the Armed Forces by ensuring that they get the best tools to perform their duties effectively.

He said, “We will continue to invest in cutting-edge defence technologies and provide our military with the resources needed to counter both conventional and asymmetric threats.”

President Tinubu noted that the purchase of the combat helicopters, as well as others that will be delivered in the coming months, was part of the federal government’s resolve to equip the armed forces to combat the contemporary insecurity challenges and protect Nigerians despite budgetary constraints.

According to the President: “I am overly confident and rightly so that the deployment of these newly acquired platforms will add impetus to the combat power of the Nigerian Air Force in tackling our contemporary security challenges, not only within the shores of our Country but also in the West African sub-region.

“Despite our budgetary constraints amidst the prevailing economic situation, the acquisition of these aircraft, amongst other military equipment, is an expression of our commitment to enhanced national security. We shall ensure that every sector of our nation experiences the change that we have promised”.

President Tinubu explained that the investment in air power aligns with the broader vision of his administration “to create a buoyant and self-sufficient economy for local and foreign investments to thrive,” in order for Nigerians to partake in meaningful, productive ventures.

“It is for this reason that strengthening national security for peace and prosperity is a key priority area in the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he declared, pointing out that efforts by the military to finally wrapping up ongoing onslaught against the enemies of the nation’s collective progress are necessary in building the trust and confidence the citizens need to thrive and prosper.

“You must therefore step up and intensify your efforts at conclusively ending the multi-dimensional security challenges facing our dear country,” he told the NAF.

The President also demanded discipline from its personnel in operation and “a strong maintenance culture that will enable the nation to derive maximum benefits from these acquisitions”.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, said the induction ceremony of the recently acquired Agusta A-109S Trekker Helicopters is a clear testament to the federal government’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the capabilities of the nation’s military.

According to him, the idea is to enable the Air Force to combat terrorism, bandits, oil theft and other security problems confronting the country.

He also pointed out that the nation’s dynamic landscape demands an agile, well-equipped and responsive Air Force that is capable of rapid deployments across multiple theatres.

Abubakar explained that the successful acquisition of the helicopters is a significant feat in the modernisation effort of the Nigerian Air Force, saying the helicopters are specially designed for challenging operations, with cockpits that are ideally suited for training, battlefield operations and emergency response missions, among others.