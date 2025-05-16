SEYI TINUBU AND THE BURDEN OF HIS NAME

​

Since his father, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, became President of Nigeria, Seyi Tinubu has not been allowed to ‘drink water and drop cup’. It seems that for some, his mere existence, presence, and actions, no matter how benign, are now subject to public scrutiny, often laced with unfair criticism and unspoken resentment. The question begs to be asked: What exactly is the issue with Seyi Tinubu? Is it that he is his father’s son?

It started subtly when he was seen accompanying his father to official engagements, both foreign and local. This, for some inexplicable reason, sparked commentary. But I still struggle to see the problem. The President is not just the commander-in-chief; he is a husband, a father, a family man. Like any man in that position, it is natural, perhaps even emotionally necessary, to have moments where his children stand beside him. Seyi Tinubu’s presence on these trips is not a policy decision. It is not an official posting. It is simply a son supporting his father. In fact, I enjoyed watching him dance behind his father in Anambra. It was human. It was light. How is that criminal?

We must learn to distinguish between optics and abuse of office. A leader, including his child on ceremonial or diplomatic trips, is a long-standing tradition across global political systems. The Obamas, the Bushes, the Trudeaus, the Macrons, you name them. Family is often visible in public life, not because they wield power but because their bond with the leader is part of what humanizes the institution of leadership. Does Seyi’s presence obstruct governance? Is he signing deals or chairing state functions? No. So, again, what’s the fuss?

Then came the Iftar outreaches. This, too, ignited backlash. Why? During Ramadan, Seyi visited several northern states, sharing food and goodwill with young Muslims as part of a charitable gesture. This is something he has done in previous years, even before his father became President. Yet now, the same act is suddenly suspicious? Hypocritical even? Why do we in this country expend so much energy attacking shadows instead of confronting substance? It is as though we are committed to reading malice into every action of a man simply because he bears a certain surname.

And then there was the NANS drama, the allegation that thugs linked to Seyi Tinubu disrupted a factional student leadership inauguration. The accuser claimed he was kidnapped and beaten. But Seyi Tinubu strongly denied the allegation, calling it entirely false and defamatory. The so-called factional President has reportedly retracted the claim. In another statement, “the recognized NANS President (whatever that means)” deemed the accusations politically motivated. On this particular issue, the CAN President in the north, Reverend John, Joseph Wayab, captures it succinctly when he said the President’s son should not be subjected to blackmail and propaganda just because he is Tinubu’s son.

There was also the curious case of Eedris Abdulkareem, who, rather than address the President directly, decided to “tell Seyi to tell his father.” Huh?

Is it that “Seyi Tinubu” makes for an easy headline that the moment you attach his name to anything, you can be sure it will trend? But why?

I hear things like “he is the de facto Vice President” in casual hangouts and cannot help but chuckle at the absurdity. The accusation is not just baseless, it is a betrayal of common sense. We have turned the man into a caricature of everything we think is wrong with the government, without any evidence or even a moment of sober reflection.

This country is grappling with serious issues at the moment. Yes, work is ongoing in some quarters to address them, but the truth is that a whole lot more needs to be done. Yet, rather than channel our energy into constructive engagement or holding government accountable for deeper reforms, we choose to fixate on Seyi Tinubu attending dinners or sharing food packages. We elevate trivialities and manufacture outrage while the real work continues to cry out for attention.

Seyi did not choose who his father would be. None of us did. And yet, he is expected to walk on eggshells and mute his own identity, just to keep public hysteria at bay?

It is said that “to whom much is given, much is expected.” But perhaps it is also true that to whom much is assumed, even more is unfairly demanded.

Let the young man be. Let him live his life. Let us, instead, turn our gaze to things that truly matter for the sake of our sanity and the soul of our country.

Chiechefulam Ikebuiro,