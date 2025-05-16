Gateway Games: Abiodun Receives Unity Torch, Says Ogun Ready to Host Nigeria

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Thursday received the Torch of Unity in readiness for the commencement of the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged Gateway Games 2024.

Abiodun received the Torsh from Dorcas Adesokan, winner of two gold medals at the 2014 African Youth Games and Women’s Singles and Doubles Champion, at the City Gate along the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu Expressway.

Speaking at the event, the governor noted that the Torch, which traversed the states of the federation after it was handed over to the President of the National Sports Commission by President Bola Tinubu, embodies the collective aspirations of all Nigerians.

He said: “The Unity Torch, commencing its journey across the federation in March, symbolizes more than the forthcoming Gateway Games. It embodies our collective aspirations as a nation where diversity strengthens our unity and where our youths are empowered to shine on the global stage.

“For us in Ogun State, this Unity Torch encapsulates the essence of our mission, celebrating our nation’s rich sporting heritage. It stands not merely as a symbol of sportsmanship but as a beacon of unity, peace, and the enduring spirit of every Nigerian.”

He noted that apart from fostering an environment where collaboration, friendship, and mutual respect flourish, it also promotes unity in diversity, which are the core objectives of the sports festival.

“These are the core objectives of the National Sports Festival, which was established in 1973 to promote unity among Nigerians and reaffirm commitment to sportsmanship, resilience, and national cohesion,” the governor added.

With the reception of the Torch, Governor Abiodun stated that it reinforced the state’s renewed dedication to national unity, youth development, and celebration of rich diversity through sports.

“Hosting this prestigious event for the second time, Ogun State is indeed humbled and honoured to receive the Torch of Unity. We are prepared to showcase a vibrant culture, exceptional hospitality, and the extraordinary talents of our athletes,” he submitted.

Abiodun expressed the hope that the Torch would ignite love among Nigerian youths and act as a symbol of unity for all Nigerians and the nation.

The National Sports Festival begins on Friday.