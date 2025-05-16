CCAF Announces Africa Memorial Day with Focus on Justice, Memory, Identity

The Correct Connect Africa Foundation (CCAF) has announced that the 2025 edition of Africa Memorial Day (AMD) will take place on Sunday at the Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This year’s event, themed ‘Historical Consciousness and Human Justice’, is a call to Africans on the continent and in the diaspora to remember, reflect, and rise. It seeks to confront the enduring legacies of slavery and colonisation while championing truth, memory, and the continued struggle for justice and liberation for African peoples.

A major highlight of the programme is the Rite of Africa Memorial Day: a symbolic and spiritual tribute honouring the memory of African ancestors lost to the horrors of slavery and colonial oppression. In addition, panel discussions will bring together distinguished historians, legal experts, cultural custodians, and justice advocates to explore critical themes around African memory, identity, and the imperative of reparative justice.

The event will also feature a vibrant showcase of artistic performances, including music, spoken word, drama, and traditional dance, all designed to celebrate African resilience, resistance, and cultural pride. Cultural exhibitions, including heritage installations, art displays, and interactive exhibits, will serve to educate and inspire attendees.

Speaking ahead of the event, Fr. Anthony Aleakwe Odior, Executive Guardian and Chief Advocate of CCAF, described it as a sacred duty. “Africa Memorial Day is our collective moment to speak the names of our ancestors, awaken our memory, and boldly demand justice through historical truth and cultural dignity,” he said.

Africa Memorial Day 2025 is expected to attract a dynamic mix of community leaders, youth groups, academics, artists, human rights defenders, and faith-based organisations. It promises to be a rare and meaningful gathering devoted to remembrance, healing, and education. More than a commemoration, it is a movement bridging the wounds of the past with the hopes of the future.