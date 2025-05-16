Bracing the Challenge of Airport Infrastructure Maintenance

Chinedu Eze

One major challenge of public infrastructure is the quick depreciation of facilities due to frequent usage and poor maintenance.

In Nigeria, the issue with poor maintenance culture is quite obvious, as concerned authorities rarely abort such wear and tear through pre-emptive remedial actions. So, public facilities degenerate to the alarm and discomfiture of the citizens.

A public thoroughfare shining after it has been built will develop potholes and become death trap for years before government will commission rehabilitation. Sometimes something tragic may happen to wake up a concerned government agencies to their responsibilities.

So, generally, Nigerians have imbibed it in their sub-consciousness that what is broken today may not be repaired in the foreseeable future, and they are sometimes shocked when immediate action is taken in contrast to their expectation. It is this disdainful disposition towards public infrastructure by government and its agencies that made many Nigerians to believe that government is not working, despite its efforts to sustain the country.

In the aviation industry, it is the same culture, neglect of facilities from the terminals to the runways, poor lighting, poor marking at the ramp and taxiways and sometimes, poor communication system.

But Nigeria has recorded a mileage in the aviation industry since President Tinubu’s administration, compared to what happened under the previous administrations. Under Buhari’s administration, the Managing Directors of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), were being changed in quick succession at the whimsy of the Minister. It was because of the frequent changes that stakeholders started complaining severely about the ministry’s interferences in the aviation agencies then.

But since Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku was appointed as the Managing Director and CEO of FAAN, there seemed to be some stability, and she is the first female Managing Director in FAAN. Recent interviews with FAAN staff, revealed that Kuku is a silent achiever who would rather show you what she has done than to talk about it.

Recently THISDAY was part of the media team that carried out facility tour of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos and also gathered information on other airports in the country. The tour revealed tremendous transformation going on at different airports under the management of FAAN.

Touring through different parts of the Lagos airport and interview with senior officials of the agency, revealed a lot of progress has been made so far.

In the area of training, FAAN under Kuku, has embarked on training of the agency’s personnel in different departments.

“We have made considerable strides in closing the training gaps that existed. It gives me great pleasure to report that we have trained a significant number of staff this year, equipping them with the skills needed to excel in their roles. Our safety efforts have been recognized internationally, particularly at the ACI event held in South Africa. We received awards for our commitment to safety, which speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work of our team in this vital area,” Kuku said.

Under Kuku, FAAN has trained 1674 Aviation Security (AVSEC) personnel, 211 engineers, 558 in operations, 3238 workers on safety, 55 on environmental services, 124 on security, 3933 on general training and 623 attended different conferences. Some industry stakeholders also benefited from some of the training by FAAN.

Other accomplishments by FAAN under Kuku, include enhanced passenger facilitation and travel experience.

“We have worked tirelessly to streamline passenger services, improving the overall travel experience. This remains one of our core areas of focus as we strive to provide a seamless and stress-free journey for all our passengers,” Kuku remarked.

On staff welfare and employee engagement, she said: “We understand that our staff members are our most valuable asset. As such, we have placed a strong emphasis on improving staff welfare and engagement. We continue to listen to our employees and ensure they feel valued, supported, and motivated.”

Another great success achieved by Kuku last year was the recertification of MMIA Lagos and the NnamdiAzikiwe International Airport, (NAIA) Abuja.

“This accomplishment is one we are particularly proud of as it showed what we are able to do when we listen to one another and collaborate. It also showed that FAAN can work cordially with our sister agencies in the aviation sector with amazing results. Even though we still have some gaps to close, we are making the safety and security of our airports the primary issue in all we do,” Kuku said.

Last week some journalists toured the Hajj/Cargo terminal of the Lagos airport before the airlifting of pilgrims to the holy land. The agency said that the hajj terminal now has the capacity to process about 6, 000 passengers in one day without disruption because the terminal facilities have been expanded and upgraded, security equipment installed at various strategic areas and the terminal and adjoining buildings expanded, including a mosque fully air conditioned.

During the facility tour of the terminal, THISDAY gathered that the terminal has been renovated, more seats installed along with new screening machines, cubicles for immigration, security personnel, CCTV monitor the screening of passengers and the waiting for men and men were well designated in addition to expanded VIP facilities.

The Terminal Manager, Pilgrims and Cargo Terminal, Muritala Muhammad International Airport, (MMIA), Adedayo Alale, during the tour said the facilities installed at the terminal included modern amenities such as air conditioning, LED displays, and CCTV cameras to monitor and ensure security across the terminal premises.

Alale said the terminal has implemented contactless processes, including automated machines and separate areas for different activities, to minimize interactions between pilgrims and staff.

“First and foremost, you can see the total refurbishment of the building under the leadership of Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku. I have been in this organisation for several years and we haven’t had such facelift on airport facilities. You can see we have phased out the old screening machines and replaced them with modern ones and they are all working perfectly. We have installed several air conditions that would make the terminal conducive for passengers while they await their flights. The terminal has a linguistics team that can communicate with pilgrims in different languages, including local languages, to ensure that everyone is informed and guided throughout the process,” Alale assured.

Kuku has achieved much in the area of infrastructure. There has been reconstruction and rehabilitation of internal roads, terminals, conveyor belts, and most importantly eradication of touts and undesirable elements, to enhance security and well-being of passengers also have gained serious attention of the management.

The idea of strategic partnerships and incentives also introduced by the current management has led to boost of airport revenue generation and collaboration with key agencies and various stakeholders, thereby ensuring cooperation and synergies with all players in the industry.Under her, the revenue growth in FAAN has quadrupled less than two years she assumed office. FAAN’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), rose to over N112 billion, a significant improvement from N54.3 billion in 2023 and N30.5 billion in 2022 respectively.

Travellers remarked about experience passing through the airports, as FAAN indicated that it improved customer service through enhanced airport facilities and services, priotised institutional capacity building and staff welfare. FAAN has also attracted foreign students from neighbouring African countries to train in the agency’s training school and the promotion of FAAN’s image via collaboration with national and international bodies.

Recently the agency announced cargo processing facility at the domestic wing of the Lagos airport. Stakeholders commended the readiness of the authority to decentralize cargo processing and provide room for equitable access to modern logistics infrastructure across airports in the country, which is obviously a reflection of the airport users’ expectations.

Kuku has won over the conservatives and sceptics who doubted her ability to transform one of the most important agencies in the aviation industry. While she rested the doubters, she has also proven that vision, commitment and discipline are everything one needs to make significant difference in any given organisation; not masculinity.